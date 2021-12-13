Where do we stand on our faith at this moment? That is a difficult question to ask ourselves at this time of year. We are in the midst of celebrating the coming of a Savior and yet we are still crippled by a pandemic that has seemed to engulf the world. Do not take me wrong, we have been suffering through a virus, people’s lives have been lost, but to what extent have we let go of our faith?
The Lord has promised to be with us through all things, the good and bad. Remember, being a follower of Christ does not mean every day is full of sunshine, in fact, most days may be full of trouble and full of suffering. 2 Timothy 3:12 “In fact, everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.” We know as followers we will face persecution in the name of Christ. We will see suffering. In this suffering we were also promised to be carried through. 1 Peter 4:1 Therefore, since Christ suffered in his body, arm yourselves also with the same attitude, because whoever suffers in the body is done with sin.
We are also to not be afraid, for Christ is with us and will carry us through all things. 1 Peter 3:14 But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats[a]; do not be frightened.” 1 Peter 5:10 And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.
And 2 Corinthians 4:17 For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So again, I ask where is our faith? We closed churches, we closed schools, we closed businesses, and we closed our lives in the name of safety. What protection do we need other than Christ? What safety? Truly think about these things as we prepare for the coming of a King, not only His birth but also His return.
My concern is can we withstand the storm if we succumb so easily to fear. Find your Joy, Peace, Hope and Love this Christmas season. Find your strength in the Spirit of Christ. Find your faith once again and lean into Grace.