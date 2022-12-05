CLARION TWP. – Clarion-based state police said that a Clarion teenager who went missing on Thanksgiving was found dead over the weekend in Clarion Township.
According to reports, the body of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was discovered by a man on Saturday, Dec. 3 at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive.
Clarion County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Peltonen reportedly pronounced Harrigan dead at 5:29 p.m.
Reports state that it is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, Nov. 24. She was spotted multiple times in Clarion Township and Clarion Borough in the days following her disappearance.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.