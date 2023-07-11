SEATTLE — Mitch Keller doesn’t have to squint to see how it might look. Soon enough, he could anchor a starting rotation alongside first overall draft pick Paul Skenes out of LSU.
The Pirates’ All-Star doesn’t know Skenes yet, but like the rest of his teammates, Keller obviously followed his career, especially what he did this past season while leading LSU to the College World Series and a national championship.
“I thought it was a great pick,” Keller said. “I love it. I love watching his fastball and slider. It’s great.
“He’s huge, too. He brings the presence and everything you want in a big-league starter. Hopefully we can get him up here as soon as possible.”
It remains to be seen what the Pirates will do with Skenes, at least outside of getting him to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., and beginning the typical on-boarding process. Given Skenes’ maturity and obvious physical tools, his time in the minor leagues likely won’t be long.
Keller can already envision sharing a rotation with Skenes, the two of them providing a deadline 1-2 punch at the top of it.
“That would be fun,” Keller said. “I’d love to do that with him.”
Here for a second consecutive year, closer David Bednar also knows good pitching when he sees it.
Bednar is keenly aware of Skenes’ gaudy statistics — an 80-grade fastball, a school- and SEC-record 209 strikeouts over 122 2/3 innings and a 65% whiff rate on his slider — and knows that he can probably help the Pirates in short order.
“He’s a stud,” Bednar said. “You don’t get drafted 1-1 on accident. From seeing the highlights and everything like that, his stuff is real. I’m excited to see it in person.”
Trade talks
As July rolls on, trade rumors are likely to encircle the Pirates, especially if they can’t pull out of this current funk. The obvious candidates will be veterans on expiring deals such as Carlos Santana and Rich Hill, plus potentially Ji-Man Choi if he produces.
Although the Pirates remain unlikely to deal their Yinzer closer, Bednar knows his name will inevitably pop up in trade rumors.
He also doesn’t care. Outside of hearing about it (jokingly) from some high school buddies, Bednar generally does a good job shutting out the noise.
“Not in the slightest,” Bednar responded when asked whether he pays attention to any of the trade speculation. “I don’t think about that stuff at all. Whenever it does come up, some of my friends will try to make jokes. It doesn’t faze me whatsoever.
“I just worry about the task at hand, and that’s helping the Pirates win some ballgames.”
More than anyone else on the current roster, Bednar understands what it means to be part of a winner here, especially with what the Pirates have gone through over the past handful of years. Repeating what he’s said to local reporters numerous times, Bednar reiterated that he doesn’t want to be anywhere else.
“Winning in Pittsburgh is very special,” Bednar said. “Especially the Pirates with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. Whenever we do finally make the playoffs again — hopefully that’s soon — it’s gonna be really special.
“It’s something I’m really looking forward to. I definitely want to be a part of that.”
Remember him?
In the past few years at these events, there has been no shortage of former Pirates pitchers. Gerrit Cole, obviously.
And also Mark Melancon, Joe Musgrove, Clay Holmes and Tyler Anderson, to name a few. This summer, however, there’s a familiar face behind the plate in ex-Pirates catcher Elias Diaz.
The Pirates signed Diaz out of Venezuela in May 2009.
He made his MLB debut during the 2015 season, and they non-tendered him after 2019, when Jacob Stallings emerged as the clear-cut starter while Diaz posted a .603 OPS and struggled mightily with his defense.
Who would have thought, huh?
Since signing a minor league deal with the Rockies about a month after the Pirates cut ties with him, Diaz has resurrected his career Colorado, this summer becoming the first All-Star catcher in franchise history.
“More experience,” Diaz responded when asked the biggest difference between then and now. “I was a little bit younger. Now, I have more experience. I don’t try to do too much. Just try to have fun and be the best version of myself that I can be.”
Defensive work for Diaz has been somewhat of a mixed bag.
He has been worth minus-4 defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs, and ranks near the bottom of the league in pitch framing.
However, only one catcher has been worth more caught stealing runs saved (Statcast) than Diaz (4).
More traditionally, Diaz has thrown out 13 runners this season. Only two backstops have more.
It comes while hitting .277 (third in MLB, 2nd in National League), collecting 45 RBIs (fourth MLB, third NL) and posting a .763 OPS (sixth MLB, fourth NL).
“Pittsburgh gave me an opportunity,” Diaz said. “You don’t know what kind of major league player you’re going to be until you can actually do it on a major league stage. The Pirates allowed me to do that. That let me to learn and develop my character as a ballplayer and a catcher.”