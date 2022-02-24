Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Clearfield and Blair Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM today until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel disruptions are expected to be significant overnight and into early Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will quickly become all freezing rain late this evening. The temperatures will start to warm above freezing around daybreak Friday. Gusty west winds on Friday may lead to power outages as the icy trees could fall onto power lines. The heavier than normal power lines themselves will also be subjected to increased stress from the wind. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&