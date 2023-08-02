OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Black Knights lost back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher and leading scorer Levi Knuth to graduation. Knuth racked up 1,357 yards and scored 11 TDs last season for Mo Valley, which does return several key skill guys. Tanner Kephart ,who played running back, receiver and quarterback and ran for 681 yards, threw for 419 and caught 13 balls, will lead the team. Quarterback/receiver Jalen Kurten and receivers Micah Beish and Lucas Yarger are also key skill returnees. Mo Valley graduated several core members of the offensive line, including Progressland All-Star Connor Williams, but Tyler Lobb and Darius Hansel are back to anchor the trenches.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Sam Shipley resumes his position at linebacker where he piled up 117 tackles as a junior. Lobb and Landyn Evans will lead the defensive line, while the Black Knight secondary could be the strength of the defense with Beish, Kephart, Kurten and Yarger all returning. Kurten (6) and Beish (4) were among area leaders in interceptions, while Yarger added three. Beish was also third on the team in tackles with 55.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Mo Valley will have a much different look this season with a whole new coaching staff in place. Chris Davidson, who was the head coach of Philipsburg-Osceola from 1997-99, takes over the helm of the Knights, who are coming off a 5-6 season that ended with a District 6 playoff loss to Northern Cambria. The key to the success of the season will, no doubt, hinge on how quickly the players adapt to the new staff and schemes in place as well as how the Knights react to a schedule full of long road trips including North Star, Everett, Mount Union and Berlin Brothersvalley.