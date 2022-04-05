Mona Pauline (Jordan) James, 100, of Rimersburg, died on April 4, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 12, 1921 in West Monterey, she was the daughter of David and Blanche (Kriebel) Jordan.
She graduated from Union High School in 1939.
She married Arthur Ian James on December 28, 1940. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. James was a secretary for the Arthur I. James Agency.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, bird watching, crossword puzzles, the Steelers, her many cats, making homemade cards, coloring pictures, reading the bulletins by Pastor Nancy Dunmire and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Arthur William James of Sligo; a daughter, Honor Catherine Stawarz of Windber; five grandchildren, Steven Stawarz and his wife, Amy, of Johnstown, Sheila Johnson and her husband, Dirk, of Ebensburg, Jesse James of Leeper, Jamie James and his wife, Michelle, of Monaca and Richard James of Rimersburg; 10 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Seth and Ty Stawarz, Jordan, Zander, Nolan and Karson Pauline Johnson, Christy and Elizabeth James and Joshua James.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Robert James and his wife, Marlene James; two sisters, Gladys Jordan and Mamie Keener; and a brother, Reed Jordan.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will start at 11 a.m., with pastor Nancy Dunmire officiating.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and doctors at the Clarview Nursing Home for their care.
Donations can be made in Pauline’s name to the family at 911 Nineth St., Windber, PA 15963.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.