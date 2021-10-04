Monday, Oct. 4
Volleyball
Brockway def. DuBois Central Catholic, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20
Kane def. Brookville, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Redbank Valley def. Punxsutawney, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
Johnsonburg at Bradford, no report
St. Marys at Oswayo Valley, no report
Sheffield at Ridgway, no report
Boys Soccer
Brockway 8, Brookville 1
DuBois at St. Marys, no report
Karns City at DuBois Central Catholic, no report
West Forest at Brookville, no report
Girls Soccer
DuBois 4, St. Marys 0
Ridgway 2, Brookville 1, OT
Curwensville at Brockway, no report
Girls Tennis
District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament, at DuBois, ppd.
Girls Golf
District 9 Class AA Championships, at Clarion Oaks, 9 a.m.