Monday, May 16

Baseball

Philipsburg-Osceola 14, DuBois 9

Elk County Catholic 11, Bradford 0, 5 innings

Punxsutawney 27, Clearfield 16

DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, ppd.

St. Marys at Johnsonburg (Elk Co. Tournament final), ppd.

Brockway at Forest Area, no report

College Baseball

USCAA

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 1: (10) Bryant & Stratton-Albany 3, (7) Bucks County CC 0

Game 2: (8) Southern Maine CC 8, (9) Mid-Atlantic Christian 6

Game 3: (3) Penn State Mont Alto 3, (6) D’Youville 1

Game 4: (2) UC-Clermont 12, (10) Bryant & Stratton-Albany 8

Game 5: (1) Penn State DuBois 10, (8) Southern Maine CC 3

Game 6: (4) Miami-Hamilton 12, (5) The Apprentice School 2, 6 innings

Softball

Elk County Catholic 15, Smethport 0, 3 innings

Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Punxsutawney 3

Johnsonburg 16, Port Allegany 0, 3 innings

Johnsonburg 16, Port Allegany 1, 4 innings

DuBois at Warren, ppd.

Clarion-Limestone at Brookville (DH), ppd. to Thursday

Brockway at Forest Area, no report

College Softball

USCAA

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 1: (8) Miami-Hamilton 15, (9) Penn State Hazleton 5, 5 innings

Game 2: (10) Carlow 20, (7) Penn State DuBois 5, 6 innings

Game 3: (4) Penn State Schuylkill 2, (5) Central Maine CC 1

Game 4: (1) Florida National University 12, (8) Miami-Hamilton 4, 6 innings

Game 5: (2) D’Youville vs. (10) Carlow, late

Game 6: (3) Penn State Brandywine vs. (6) Mississippi University for Women, ppd. to today

Boys Tennis

District 9

Class AA Doubles Tournament, at DuBois, ppd. to Wednesday

