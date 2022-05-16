Monday, May 16
Baseball
Philipsburg-Osceola 14, DuBois 9
Elk County Catholic 11, Bradford 0, 5 innings
Punxsutawney 27, Clearfield 16
DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, ppd.
St. Marys at Johnsonburg (Elk Co. Tournament final), ppd.
Brockway at Forest Area, no report
College Baseball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 1: (10) Bryant & Stratton-Albany 3, (7) Bucks County CC 0
Game 2: (8) Southern Maine CC 8, (9) Mid-Atlantic Christian 6
Game 3: (3) Penn State Mont Alto 3, (6) D’Youville 1
Game 4: (2) UC-Clermont 12, (10) Bryant & Stratton-Albany 8
Game 5: (1) Penn State DuBois 10, (8) Southern Maine CC 3
Game 6: (4) Miami-Hamilton 12, (5) The Apprentice School 2, 6 innings
Softball
Elk County Catholic 15, Smethport 0, 3 innings
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Punxsutawney 3
Johnsonburg 16, Port Allegany 0, 3 innings
Johnsonburg 16, Port Allegany 1, 4 innings
DuBois at Warren, ppd.
Clarion-Limestone at Brookville (DH), ppd. to Thursday
Brockway at Forest Area, no report
College Softball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 1: (8) Miami-Hamilton 15, (9) Penn State Hazleton 5, 5 innings
Game 2: (10) Carlow 20, (7) Penn State DuBois 5, 6 innings
Game 3: (4) Penn State Schuylkill 2, (5) Central Maine CC 1
Game 4: (1) Florida National University 12, (8) Miami-Hamilton 4, 6 innings
Game 5: (2) D’Youville vs. (10) Carlow, late
Game 6: (3) Penn State Brandywine vs. (6) Mississippi University for Women, ppd. to today
Boys Tennis
District 9
Class AA Doubles Tournament, at DuBois, ppd. to Wednesday