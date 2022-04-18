Monday, April 18
Softball
Williamsport at St. Marys, ppd.
Boys Tennis
Punxsutawney at Tyrone, ppd.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, McKean and Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over the higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.