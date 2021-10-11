Monday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Clarion def. DuBois, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23

Brookville def. St. Marys, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic def. Ridgway, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14

Punxsutawney def. Bradford, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Brockway at Johnsonburg, no report

Boys Soccer

Brookville 5, Forest Area 3

Elk County Catholic at Port Allegany, no report

Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, no report

Girls Soccer

DuBois 1, Indiana 0

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, no report

Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, no report

Ridgway at Forest Area, no report

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos