Monday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Clarion def. DuBois, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23
Brookville def. St. Marys, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17
Ridgway at Elk County Catholic def. Ridgway, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14
Punxsutawney def. Bradford, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Brockway at Johnsonburg, no report
Boys Soccer
Brookville 5, Forest Area 3
Elk County Catholic at Port Allegany, no report
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, no report
Girls Soccer
DuBois 1, Indiana 0
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, no report
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, no report
Ridgway at Forest Area, no report