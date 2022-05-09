Monday, May 9

Baseball

A-C Valley 2, Brockway 1

DuBois 8, Brookville 4

DuBois Central Catholic 16, Smethport 2, 5 innings

Punxsutawney at Bradford, no report

College Baseball

PSUAC Tournament

at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, State College

Game 8: Penn State Mont Alto 4, Penn State DuBois 2

Game 9: (Championship Game): Penn State Mont Alto 3, Penn State DuBois 0

Softball

Johnsonburg 11, Brockway 0, 5 innings

Punxsutawney 12, Bradford 0, 5 innings

Punxsutawney 18, Bradford 2, 4 innings

DuBois 11, Brookville 1

St. Marys 9, Clearfield 2

College Softball

PSUAC Tournament

Championship Series

at Beard Field, State College

Game 2: (1) Penn State Brandywine 3, (3) Penn State Hazleton 2

Track & Field

DuBois at St. Marys, no report

Johnsonburg, Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report

Boys Volleyball

DuBois def. Farrell

