Monday, May 9
Baseball
A-C Valley 2, Brockway 1
DuBois 8, Brookville 4
DuBois Central Catholic 16, Smethport 2, 5 innings
Punxsutawney at Bradford, no report
College Baseball
PSUAC Tournament
at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, State College
Game 8: Penn State Mont Alto 4, Penn State DuBois 2
Game 9: (Championship Game): Penn State Mont Alto 3, Penn State DuBois 0
Softball
Johnsonburg 11, Brockway 0, 5 innings
Punxsutawney 12, Bradford 0, 5 innings
Punxsutawney 18, Bradford 2, 4 innings
DuBois 11, Brookville 1
St. Marys 9, Clearfield 2
College Softball
PSUAC Tournament
Championship Series
at Beard Field, State College
Game 2: (1) Penn State Brandywine 3, (3) Penn State Hazleton 2
Track & Field
DuBois at St. Marys, no report
Johnsonburg, Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report
Boys Volleyball
DuBois def. Farrell