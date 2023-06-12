PITTSBURGH — Steelers general manager Omar Khan and coach Mike Tomlin went to the University of Iowa pro day in March to evaluate Lukas Van Ness, the highly touted defensive end who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 13 overall pick, one spot ahead of where the Steelers drafted offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
The Steelers didn’t have the opportunity to draft Van Ness, but it wasn’t a wasted trip to Iowa City. Shortly after the draft ended, the Steelers signed fullback Monte Pottebaum as an undrafted free agent and gave him a $10,000 signing bonus.
Known as “Monte the Mullet” for his 1990s throwback hairstyle — born out of boredom during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 — Pottebaum will be vying for the vacant fullback job that is open after the Steelers decided not to re-sign Derek Watt.
“I knew the Steelers were interested and then did a little research and was like, ‘Oh, I might have a shot here,’” Pottebaum said.
Pottebaum plays a position that is almost obsolete in the NFL. There are a few teams that feature fullbacks in their run-heavy attacks such as what San Francisco does with Kyle Juszczyk, but they are few and far between.
Watt, for instance, never played more than 7% of the offensive snaps in any of his three seasons. Watt’s biggest contributions came on special teams. Pottebaum knows that’s his ticket to an NFL roster spot, too.
The problem is, with the NFL’s rules prohibiting padded practices in OTAs and minicamp, there is only a small window this summer for Pottebaum to demonstrate he has what it takes to play.
“I’m just waiting for the fall, honestly,” Pottebaum said. “There’s not much a traditional fullback can do without pads on. I’m trying to get the fundamentals down, and once we get the pads on, then hopefully we can just go all out.”
Connor Heyward knows Pottebaum’s anticipation for training camp all too well. As a sixth-round pick last year, Heyward knew his way onto the 53-man roster was going to be running down on kicks and making tackles on the kickoff and punt coverage units.
“Honestly, it might not be until the first preseason game,” Heyward said. “That’s the first time I showed Danny Smith I could tackle. I played special teams in college, but there’s nothing like the NFL. Everything is entirely different. In the first preseason game, I ran down there and had a couple of tackles. I knew that was going to be my way in the door.
“That goes for everybody. They see the guys who want to be on special teams. They want to see that want-to. You have to be unblockable and show that effort and get down there. You have to make plays. You want to be there showing you’ll dive on the ball and be relentless.”
Heyward, coincidentally, also is an option to be Watt’s replacement. Heyward is a classic H-back with his ability to play tight end and fullback on occasion. He had the benefit of showcasing his versatile skill set at Michigan State, where he played tailback and tight end.
Pottebaum only played the traditional fullback role in Iowa’s conservative offense. He had just 20 carries and 10 receptions in his four seasons with the Hawkeyes. But what he lacks in statistics, Pottebaum makes up for with a nasty disposition on the field. He just has to wait a few more weeks before he can display it.
“I wish I would have caught more,” Pottebaum said. “The more you can do, the more snaps you’re going to play. That’s why you see a lot of tight ends playing the position. You don’t really have the old-school fullback anymore. For me, I’m just trying to be as versatile as I can be so whatever the coaches ask of me, I can go out there and do my best.”