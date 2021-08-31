The instruction for rookies goes beyond the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before Dan Moore Jr. had a prescheduled availability with gathered media after Tuesday’s practice at the UMC Rooney Sports Complex, none other than the head coach called Moore over for a discussion that lasted a few minutes.
As Moore took to the makeshift podium on the indoor field during a rainy afternoon, Moore was asked, tongue-in-cheek, if MIke Tomlin had just told him everything not to say?
Moore chuckled. “No, no.”
But did Tomlin just Moore he would be the Steelers’ starting left tackle?
“No, he didn’t.”
Certainly, Tomlin wouldn’t break such news at such a whim after an ordinary practice 12 days out from the regular-season opener. But that Moore was even being asked such a question, the implication was clear: Moore starting the Sept. 12 opener at the Buffalo Bills is a possibility.
A day earlier, purported starting right tackle Zach Banner (knee) was confirmed to have sat out practice, Chuks Okorafor moved from the left side to fill that spot and Moore was taking first-team reps at left tackle. Moore was answering questions along those same lines Tuesday.
“Yes, (left tackle) is where I played in college, so I am just taking it day by day,” Moore said.
Does Moore feel as if expectations for himself have been raised from entering camp as a fourth-round pick to the level in which he sees himself as a starter?
“If coach feels that, then that’s what the call will be,” said Moore, a three-year starter at left tackle in the SEC at Texas A&M.
“I’m ready for whatever comes at me. I’ve been preparing every day, so I am ready.”
Moore spent the first three weeks of training camp at left tackle — much of it with the first-teamers while Okorafor was nursing an apparent injury. Moore shifted to the right side two weeks ago, having the appearance of a player who was being groomed to be the top “swing” backup tackle at both spots.
Per Pro Football Focus, Moore played exactly 69 preseason snaps at left tackle and right tackle each. Moore played more snaps during the four preseason games than any other Steelers offensive linemen. He started a game on each side
With Banner’s status for the start of the regular season in question — he played only one game and 12 snaps during preseason games and has missed several practices — the chances that Moore starts Week 1 seem to increase by the day.
Nothing is assured yet, but Moore insists he won’t back away from the challenge if that is the case. He also said the adjustment to moving from side to side is one he’s embraced.
“I played left tackle in college so obviously there is a comfortability,” Moore said, “but either side is fine. I’m working to get better on both sides — honestly, I need work on both sides. So regardless of me having more experience on the left, I still have to be better on the left just as much as I have to on the right side.”