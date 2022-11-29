CLARION – A former New Bethlehem man currently serving time for threatening court and law enforcement officials in Clarion County is facing additional charges after he recently sent a “hit list” allegedly containing threats against five more individuals.
Joseph D. Supik II, 31, was charged with five counts each of retaliating against a prosecutor or judicial official, making terroristic threats and retaliating for past official action.
According to reports, Supik — who is an inmate at the Phoenix State Prison in Montgomery County — sent a three-page letter postmarked Nov. 7 to the Clarion Borough Police Department addressed to Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck IV.
The first page of the handwritten letter, which Peck received on Nov. 14, allegedly contained an attachment titled, “my hit list,” which included the names of five law enforcement officials, including Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, District Judge Timothy Schill and President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton; Venango County Senior Judge William H. White; and state Deputy Attorney General Patrick J. Schulte.
The second page, addressed Peck and dated Nov. 2, contained a note in which Supik reportedly stated that he had a “problem when it comes to District Attorney Drew Welsh and Sara Seidle-Patton.”
“There [sic] payday is coming to them one day soon,” Supik allegedly wrote, noting that he knew there would be “problems” with Seidle-Patton sentencing him. “Now theres gonna be trouble. I am not gonna stop until she [is] six feet under ground.”
He also reportedly threatened to torture Schill, White and Schulte and “bury them in a wooden pine box.”
“I will not stop until I have them all dead I am not playing around no more,” Supik wrote according to reports.
Reports state that Peck was also contacted on Nov. 14 by Clarion County Deputy Warden David Sprankle, who received a similar letter from Supik postmarked Nov. 7.
In the second letter, Supik allegedly told Sprankle to let Peck know that, “...I am not playing games...I mean business.”
Supik also reportedly told Sprankle that he had a hit list of five people, and again threatened Schill, Welsh, Seidle-Patton and Schulte.
“These five people will not be let alone they torchered [sic] me and my life, now I am gonna return the favor. This is no threat it’s a promise,” Supik allegedly wrote.
While at the Clarion County Jail on Nov. 14, reports state, jail officials also provided police with a letter from Supik that was addressed to a former jail employee and postmarked Nov. 4. The letter was personal in nature but contained another threat to Seidle-Patton on the back.
Peck reportedly contacted all five individuals that Supik threatened. He said he believes that all five people have been involved in criminal cases that Supik has been a criminal defendant, and his actions are the direct result of all five of them acting in an official capacity.
Charges against Supik were filed Nov. 18 by Peck with District Judge Duane Quinn.