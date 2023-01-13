BROOKVILLE — Ratcheting up the defensive pressure once again, the Brookville Raiders basketball team rolled to a 49-28 District 9 League win over Bradford Friday night.
That’s the fourth straight foe that the 10-2 Raiders have held to under 30 points and sixth for the season as they ran their winning streak to seven straight games. It was also a Mercy Rule rout that saw the Raiders lead 49-19 with still 6:41 left in the game. Bradford finished the game with a 9-0 run.
Clayton Cook was the only player on either side to reach double figures, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. He was outrebounded by Bradford, 13-12, despite playing just five minutes in the second half.
Of course, that meant the Raiders plowed their way to a 39-13 rebound advantage while limiting the Owls (4-10, 1-2 league) to 33 percent (12-for-36) shooting.
Jack Pete scored eight points with nine rebounds. Connor Marshall finished with eight points.
Chase Wineberg led the Owls with nine points and four of his team’s rebounds. Brendan Warner hit two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with eight points.
Brookville, which improved to 4-1 in the D9 League going into Monday’s home game with DuBois, trailed 5-4 in the early going when Warner nailed a 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter.
By the end of the first half, the Raiders led 20-10 as they outscored the Owls 11-5 in the second quarter as they forced seven turnovers. Kellan Haines’ basket closed the half to give the Raiders a double-figure lead that wouldn’t go less than 10 the rest of the way.
Brookville’s extensive pressure defense in the third quarter sparked a 16-2 start to the third and 26-9 for the entire quarter that saw five more Owls turnovers and 11 third-quarter points by Cook, who left for the rest of the third quarter after an ankle injury at the 3:12 mark. He wound up sinking 8-of-11 shots from the floor, including all five shots in the third. Cook returned for two minutes in the fourth before going to the bench for good.
Two baskets into the fourth, the clock started rolling when Pete’s basket was followed by Marshall’s good-and-one shot made it 49-19 at the 6:41 mark.
NOTES: The Raiders play the third of their five straight home games Monday against DuBois, then are off until a non-league game with Karns City on Jan. 23. … Brookville won the JV game, 43-37. … The Raiders beat the Owls for the seventh straight time. … Bradford won the turnover battle, 18-17. ... The Owls host DuBois Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE 49, BRADFORD 28
Score By Quarters
Bradford 5 5 9 9 — 28
Brookville 9 11 26 3 — 49
Bradford –28
Adam Ward 1 0-0 2, Talan Reese 0 0-2 0, Jake Franz 2 1-2 5, Brendan Warner 3 0-0 8, Chase Wineberg 4 1-3 9, Lucas Johnson 1 0-1 2, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-0 0, A.J. Gleason 1 0-0 2, Greg Tyler 0 0-0 0, Derek Lyons 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Stark 0 0-0 0, Jesse Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-8 28.
Brookville –49
Kellan Haines 1 2-2 4, Noah Peterson 1 3-4 6, Jack Pete 3 1-3 8, Clayton Cook 8 1-1 17, Connor Marshall 3 2-4 8, Caleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 4-4 4, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-20 49.
3-pointers: Bradford 2 (Warner 2), Brookville 2 (Peterson, Pete).