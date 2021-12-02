When I first got into fantasy football over 20 years ago as a kid in junior high, I thought that if you did your homework and “outworked” the others in your league, you would be more likely to win and take home the league championship. These days, I’ve gone more and more against this concept. After being on the end of countless crazy wins and losses, I’ve come to this conclusion — fantasy football is more luck that it is skill.
How much more, you ask? That would depend on the leagues you play in. For instance, if you’re in a work league with casual fans where Jeff in accounting drafts Jalen Hurts fifth overall because he’s an Eagles fan and Stacy your secretary takes Pat Freiermuth eighth overall because she’s a Penn State grad, then yeah, you can take advantage of that with your fantasy skills and knowledge.
But if you’re in leagues where everyone essentially knows what they’re doing, I think these days it’s about 85 percent luck and 15 percent skill. Here are some of the reasons I believe this.
For starters, any competent fantasy players — whether it’s football or another sport — can put together a competitive roster. When you look at 10-team leagues, the majority of those looked stacked and you’d think, “How will they ever lose a game?” I know I’ve had a couple of these in recent years and then I proceed to get steamrolled by someone who comes into the game with a 3-9 record on the year.
So in those leagues, you’ve got what amounts to be a coin flip when you head into the week. And if your guys perform as they’re projected, congrats, you likely win. And if they don’t? Welp, we chalk one up in the loss column.
I went into a 14-team season this year with a roster that I thought would be title contending and I’m currently 4-8 there and in 13th place. Here’s where we’ve got the luck involved. I took Alvin Kamara third overall in the draft and he’s been out for the last three weeks. The guy that took Christian McCaffrey No. 1 overall is currently last with a 3-9 record. I drafted Brandon Aiyuk thinking he’d be a sophomore stud with the Niners and that’s been anything but, with Deebo Samuel being the star wideout there this year. I went weeks without RB David Montgomery and when he’s returned, the Chicago offense has been horrendous. Then I get hit and miss weeks from my other wideouts.
Last year I had a good team but got lucky at times in a couple leagues to make it to the title games — winning one and losing one. But again, I had luck to get there and everyone else needs that too. If you were a lucky one that drafted, say, RB Jonathan Taylor AND WR Cooper Kupp (as we had this happen in our league and the guy is far and away the favorite to win it all), congrats to you. You cashed in at the luck bank and may you ride this momentum for a championship victory. But if you didn’t and your team has been a nightmare, there’s always next year where luck may be more on your side.
We had us a Thanksgiving Week miracle as I’ve gone over .500 with a 6-4 record. That puts my overall at 51-59. Can we make it two weeks in a row with a winning record? Honestly, probably not but we’ll try anyways ...
Studs
Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints. Hill has been practicing with the first team offense since Monday. Although it’s a bad matchup against Dallas, Hill’s ground game prowess alone will make him a top 10 QB for the week — if not for the rest of the season.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings. If you’ve kept Mattison on your bench this entire year, this is your moment. With Dalvin Cook’s separated shoulder causing him to miss time, Mattison will step right in and take over where Cook left off. In two starts this year, he’s racked up 19 and 22.5 points. The Vikings take on Detroit on Sunday as Mattison could likely be a top 5 RB play this week.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow had eight receptions for 134 yards against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. With TE Darren Waller listed as doubtful, I think Renfrow will again be the focal point for the Raiders offense on Sunday — especially against a Washington team that’s let up the fourth highest point total to wideouts this season.
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears. Even as Chicago has been a dumpster fire on offense this year, Mooney has produced in the last three games, with back to back 100+ yard efforts and 53.5 fantasy points in just the last three games alone. To put that in perspective, that’s 1.5 points more than Odell Beckham Jr. has picked up in eight games this year. It’s not a great matchup against Arizona this week, but they’ve got to throw the ball to somebody.
James O’Shaughnessy, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. The ultimate deep sleeper of this week’s studs, O’Shaughnessy replaced regular TE Dan Arnold — who is now on IR with a sprained MCL. In his lone start this year in Week 1, O’Shaughnessy had six receptions for 48 yards. If you’re in desperate need of a TE to replace Darren Waller, he’s worth a look in deep leagues.
Duds
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. The Bills will host division rival New England on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are riding a six-game win streak and the defense hasn’t let up more than two touchdowns in a game since Halloween night to the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen is a guy who you’re starting but shouldn’t feel great about winning you your matchup this week.
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. This team is a train wreck at the moment and I legit wouldn’t be shocked if they lose out from here. The O-line is garbage and Big Ben looked like he was 130-years-old slinging the football against the Bengals. Claypool is the big play threat and Big Ben has approximately 1.1 seconds to throw the ball before someone is trying to sack him. That doesn’t bode well for Claypool trying to get downfield.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles. This year’s 10th overall pick out of Alabama has shown flashes of greatness this season and won some matchups for folks. But he’s been hit or miss due to QB Jalen Hurts’ erratic play as a thrower. It’s a great matchup to get back on track against the Jets but I think Philly will try and establish the run more to take the pressure off of Hurts.
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers. Guys, they’re bad. And they play Baltimore this week. Najee isn’t winning you your matchup this week.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins. It’s been five straight games of Gesicki getting 7.5 fantasy points or fewer, as the Dolphins have been utilizing WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Myles Gaskin more during that stretch. I look for much of the same against the Giants this week.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer for the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.