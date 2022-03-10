BROOKVILLE — More than 100 students in grades K-2 participated in this year’s Bedtime Story Night, held Thursday evening at Pinecreek Elementary School.
Students arrived at the annual event in their pajamas and slippers, with many taking their favorite bedtime buddy with them. They met in the cafeteria, where they colored pictures, signed a giant hat for the Cat in the Hat, and played with friends before going to the story rooms. Divided into small groups, the children were read bedtime stories by three different readers, which included 33 parents and members of the community.
Special visitors to Bedtime Story Night were therapy dogs Abe, Gabby and Onyx. The Cat in the Hat also made a surprise visit.
Helping the younger students were 18 students helpers.
Before going home, each of the students received a book and a snack.
Bedtime Story Night is sponsored by PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students) and BAEA (Brookville Area Education Association).
Bedtime Story Night has been held in the Brookville School District for more than 20 years.