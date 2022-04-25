DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team set a couple of records in its three-game series with Penn State Fayette on Friday and Saturday as DuBois swept Fayette to clinch the top seed in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference West Division with a 14-1 record.
Friday night’s game at Showers Field saw DuBois win 8-5. On Saturday, both teams played a double-header of seven-inning contests at Fayette with DuBois winning 13-5 in game one and 11-6 in game two.
Friday saw last year’s USCAA Small College World Series championship team honored as Thayne Morgan set the all-time school record for steals with 84. Morgan’s two steals in that contest gave him the record, set previously by now-assistant coach Garrett Brown.
With a quick two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to the bat of Tyler Yough, DuBois would never give up the lead. Fayette would make a good run as starting pitcher Taylor Boland would get into a jam in the top of the seventh, but Boland and his teammates would all come together to make sure they would keep the lead.
Boland got his sixth win on the year as he went six and 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Colby Bodtorf and Dan Stauffer would finish off the game pitching the final two and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts between the duo.
Morgan also had three RBIs.
Penn State DuBois baseball would travel to Fayette Saturday to finish up the series with a doubleheader. Game one had Nolan Walters on the mound as DuBois would put two runs on the board in the first inning off of Logan Wagner’s single that scored both Yough and Cory Lehman.
DuBois would get four more runs in the second to add to the lead as Walters would go four and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts before Jeff Romano, Cole Knable and Braiden Blair would come in relief to close the game out with the win, 13-5.
Lehman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs and two doubles. Wagner was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double.
DuBois started the second game of the doubleheader and the third game in two days as they did in the first. It didn’t take long to see another record fall as Stauffer led off the game with a solo home run. That homer tied Stauffer with the all-time DuBois home run record at 15 with Clayton Butler — as he also broke the single-season record earlier this year.
Trevor Hanna pitched a complete game for the win as Stauffer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. would hit for 3 RBI’s that included a double. Tyler Yough went 3-for-3 with a double as well and both Brett Beith and Wagner had triples as DuBois would go on to sweep the series with an 11-6 win.
PSU DuBois moves to 21-10 overall on the year as its last regular season game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. as they host Clarion University in a non-conference matchup.