Mrs. Ivory
4th Grade
This Thanksgiving I am grateful for God because he created all of us. I am also grateful for my family because they are kind. I am grateful for food because I can not live without it. I am grateful for water because I would die without it. I am also grateful for houses because they provide shelter. I am grateful for friends because I can play with them. I am also thankful for phones because I can text my friends. I am thankful for the military because they keep our country safe. I am also grateful for the police because they keep us safe. I am grateful for the president because he keeps our country under control. I am also grateful for dogs and cats because they love me and are fun to play with. I am grateful for cars and trucks because you can drive places with
— Reed W.
This Thanksgiving I am Thanksgiving for many things. I am thankful for food. My mom is the best cook. I am thankful for my family and having a chance to see them. I am thankful for my cousin Dominic and that I can play with him. I am thankful for the yummy dessert my Papap buys me. I am also thankful for my four dogs. I am thankful for many things this Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
— Alex M.
This year I am thankful for many things. First I am thankful for my dad’s dog. Also my gram because she helps me. I am thankful for my dad and step dad because they help me so much.
I am also grateful that I have a roof over my head because some people don’t have that and I am glad I do. I am so grateful for the food I get. Some people don’t have food because they are starving. I am grateful for my teachers like Mrs.Ivory because she is nice and she helps me with math. Also, I am thankful for Mrs. Rizzo because she is kind and helps me with writing and reading when I need it. Another thing I am thankful for is my classmates. They are nice, funny, kind, caring, and helpful. These are some things I am thankful for this year.
— Aubrey S.
I am thankful for many things this Thanksgiving. One is my family because my dog is so sweet and caring and also my dad. My pap and my gram pap are nice. He and my gram have dogs, one named Lulu, and one named Teddy. Buddy is my dog and he is my friend and I am thankful for him. I am also thankful for my home and our truck. I am also thankful for my mom, Red(my mom’s dog), and Chucky. I am thankful for my phone and I’m thankful for my money. I am most thankful for my dog. This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Lexus W.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family and my dogs, Finn and Boone. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for the stuff that I have. I am thankful for my little brother, Oliver. I am thankful for my school, Mo Valley. I am thankful for my friends at school. I am thankful for my big sister and brother, Hannah and Travis. I am thankful for my teachers, Mrs. Ivory and Mrs. Rizzo. I am thankful for my house.
I am thankful for mommy and daddy, grandma Kim and pappy Jeff. I am thankful for the food mommy has for me. I am thankful for grammy Arlene and pappy Doug. I am thankful for my cousins. I am thankful for Auntie Treva. I am thankful for Christmas. I am thankful for my book, my clothes, and my dollhouses.
— Abigail O.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for lots of things, my friends Maggie, Ava, Logan, Lucas, Ike, Lilly, and Macy. Also, my family because they are there for me when I am sad or when I need help. I am also thankful for the teachers that work at the school because they teach you and help you learn! Also the air we breathe because it helps you live. I’m thankful for the food that we have each day because then we can stay healthy and not starve every day. I’m thankful for adults teaching me how to do something. I’m thankful for my friends because they are nice to me and give me a good laugh once in a while when I need it! They also make me feel better and give me so many fun memories! I love the dances they all do, including me! I am thankful for everyone!
— Maxieana R.
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my brothers because without them I wouldn’t be happy and I wouldn’t have anybody to play with. I’m thankful for my mom and dad because my dad is nice enough to help my pap with his garage and his business. My mom is nice enough to make me and my brother’s dinner and lunch and she also helps us with our homework. I’m also thankful for my gram and pap because they signed me up for racing. My gram signed me up for football. I’m also thankful for my uncles because one of them is an EMS and the other one is a firefighter. I’m thankful for my friends at school because they give me support at school. I’m also thankful for my dog because he helps protect me and my entire family. I’m thankful for myself because I’m smart.
— Billy H.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family because they help me with getting things accomplished.
They take care of me. They work hard, and they make time for me. I’m also thankful for my friends.
My family and my friends help me, encourage me, and way more. I feel like if it wasn’t for them I would not be where I am today. I would be a whole different person. They have taught me to do stuff I could never do on my own. They taught me that it’s ok to make mistakes.
I am even more thankful for my dog Diamond. Even though she’s not with us anymore, I’m still thankful for her. She was an amazing dog. Even when she got paralyzed in her back legs, she still tried hard. That will always stay with me and I’ll always know to keep trying as she did.
— Aubrey C.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family because they love me very much. My family cares for me. They feed me and help me when I am struggling. My family loves me no matter what and I love them no matter what. My family makes me delicious meals. They love me so much they would not give me up for the world. That is why I am so thankful for a loving, caring family.
Another thing I’m thankful for is my friends. I’m thankful for them because they are really nice. I’m thankful for my best friends Lucas, Ike, and Reed. I am thankful for them because they make me happy in many ways. Other things I am thankful for are food, water, and air because they keep me alive. I am also thankful for my dog Chet. This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Isaac H.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother. First, I am thankful for my mom because she helps me with everything. She buys stuff for me. Next, I am thankful for my dad because he does stuff for me. Next, I am thankful for my brother because he takes me places. My family takes me to the trampoline park.
I am also thankful for my dog. My dog’s name is Bailey. I am thankful for my dog because he keeps me entertained. My dog keeps me entertained by playing with me. He likes to play tug of war with me.
This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Blayze W.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for having a loving family that gets me everything I need. I know how much hard work that they do just for us. Not all parents do. They give me all the stuff I need and they give me awesome stuff like my iPad, tv, and toys, they also give me good food like home-cooked meals twice a week. My gram is next; she lets me have everything. She makes me the most amazing food like noodles and things that keep me strong and active. They both give me a nice bedroom and I even have my own tv. I don’t have to share my iPad which some families do and those are some of the benefits of having a loving family. They also pay for my sports activities. They support me in anything I do and that’s why I am thankful for them.
— Seth C.
I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for my mom and my dad. I am thankful for them because they take care of me, and feed my brother and me! They got me a big surprise for my birthday, a new cell phone. My dad works hard for us to afford food, and a roof over our heads. I´m thankful for my Ga and pappy because they are so sweet and kind; they treat me like a princess! I am thankful for God because he brought us into this world. I’m also thankful for teachers who help you learn. They help you read, do math, science, and writing. I have the best teachers ever Mrs.Rizzo and Mrs.Ivory. I am thankful for my brother, he is the best brother ever because he treats me pretty well! These are some of the things I’m thankful for.
— Brinley B.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and feed me and they make sure I have somewhere to live. I am thankful for my dog because she protects me when I am outside. I am thankful for my new house where I can play and sleep. I am thankful for food so I can have a Thanksgiving dinner. I am also thankful for my new race track so I have somewhere to ride, and for my phone so I can call my family and play games, my PlayStation so I can play video games with friends. I am also thankful for new racing gear so I can race dirtbikes, my new Baitcaster so I can fish in my pond. Also, for my speakers, so I can listen to music. These are some of them. the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving
— Tritan M.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family. I love my family. My family is very nice to me. They love me, help me and they take care of me. They are thankful for me, too. My sister loves me. I am also thankful for my mom because she cooks dinner for me, cleans for me, and loves me. My mom cooks my favorite food, tacos. I am thankful for my dad because he loves me, he helps with homework and he takes care of me, too. I am thankful for my family who does not live with me, too. They all love me, they all take care of me as well. I will always be thankful for everyone in my family and they will be thankful for me.
— Lilly V.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my parents, my dogs, and other things. First, my parents because they are caring, and they buy things for me. I am thankful for mom cleaning the house, I love mom and dad. I am thankful for my mom for all the things she does for the family. You are everything to me. My family is important and I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Miley, Caden, my gram, my pap, my nammie, my cousins, and my friends.
Next, I am thankful for my dogs. My dogs are sweet, they are kind to people. Their names are Harley and Diesel. They make me laugh and they make me happy, too.
I am also thankful for the best teachers. They help me with math. They also help me become a better writer and they help me with Art, too. This is what I am thankful for.
— Aubree P.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family. My family takes care of me because they love me. I am thankful for Roblox because I can play with my friends there. My dogs because they are playful, my Minecraft because it is fun, book fairs because I can buy cool stuff, my Nintendo Switch because I can play games, I am thankful for Youtube, and also food so I have something to eat, a school so I can learn, my teachers because they teach me, I also like school because I can see my friends, books so I can read, computers so I can play games, life because there are animals and flowers to smell and to have a life, face masks so I do not get sick. Finally, I am thankful for my grandma. My grandma has always been in my life and helps to take care of me.
— Ryder B.
I am thankful for Roblox. I am thankful because you can make friends there. You can make your own avatar. There is this game called Spider. It is my favorite. I am thankful for my family. I have parents and if I did not, I would have to live on the street. I am thankful for friends. They support you when people are not being nice to you. I am thankful for my church where I can learn about God and Jesus. I am thankful he died on the cross to forgive our sins. I am also thankful for Chinese food. My favorite food is white sauce chicken. I am thankful that I get to visit the beach. I am thankful that my siblings and I get to play in the ocean. I am thankful for many things but these are just a few.
— Ashlynn S.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful for my family like my mom, my dad, my sister, my gram, nana, pap, cousins, aunts, uncles,and so many more. I really appreciate all the love that my family gives me.
I am also thankful for my friends. I am especially thankful for Ava being the best, best friend I could ever ask for or have! Some of my other friends are Benson,Cash, Brennen, Milo, Natalie, Lydia, Calen, Reagan, Laura, and so many more.
I love the whole group of people who appreciate me like they do! I love them all. When I’m feeling down, they always give me the best and make me feel better and I love that they are always there for me. I am thankful for my little buddies Cace, Benny, and of course Little Brynne-my bestie! I am thankful for everyone.
— Maggie W.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for many things. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for them because they take care of me and they help me. I’m also thankful for my house, the food I have, the water I have, the town I live in, the clothes I have, and the money my family has.
I’m thankful for my friends. I’m thankful for them because they help me. I’m also thankful for the people who serve the country, the police, firefighters, nurses, and doctors. I’m thankful for all of them because they help the community.
I’m thankful for the air we breathe, and the world we have. Another thing I’m thankful for is the toys I can play with. I’m thankful for the school I have so I can go to learn and so I can see my friends. This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Lucas H.
I am thankful for my pet, Zeke, and my friend, Maggie. I am thankful for my pet because if I did not have him I would be bored. When I am with him, I am happy. I am thankful for Maggie because if I did not know her I would be lonely in school and outside of school. Even though I have a lot of other friends in my class, she is one of my favorites. I am thankful for my other friends too like Maggie, Brynne- my bestie, Maxie, Lilly and a lot of other people. I am thankful for my family, my mom, dad, and brother because they spend time with me. I am also thankful for Mrs.Rizzo because she is a really nice teacher. She is funny and kind. She is one of my favorite teachers. This is what I am thankful for.
— Ava A.
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for many things. My family because they take care of my sisters and me. The next things I am thankful for are my friends, my health, and my family’s health. I am thankful for food such as mashed potatoes, Pugach, potato soup, corn and gravy. I am also thankful for school because I can see all my friends and I get to see my teachers. I am thankful for the things that I have like our house,and for the air so we can breathe. I am also thankful for my toys, our backyard, life, Heaven, race tracks, fall, winter, spring, summer, days, weeks, months, years, Easter, Christmas, and church so I can pray. I am thankful for my room, and animals. I am also thankful for our garden so we can grow crops to eat. I am thankful for many more things, too.
— Macy S.
Mr. Eckenrode
4th Grade
I am thankful for my family and my dogs. I am thankful for New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara.
— Eli Trimpey
Mrs. Rizzo
5th Grade
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for this year being a good year and not being like last year. I’m thankful for my parents for being the best and caring for me. I’m thankful for my mom serving us in the military. I am thankful for my dad for working hard for our family. I am also thankful for having a home. If I did not have a home, I would not be able to have heat. I am thankful for my gram because she always gets me stuff for special occasions.I am thankful for my friends. My friends are there to do things with so that you are not alone. These are the things I am thankful for this year.
— Gabe Moore
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family, my house, and lots of other stuff. I am thankful for my family because without them I wouldn’t have food on Thanksgiving. We have fun together. We always have Thanksgiving with my cousins and Christmas with my aunts.
I am thankful for my house because if I didn’t have a house I would be cold or really hot. I would be sad because I have no home. I am also thankful for our car, my ps4, and school.
I am thankful for school because I get to be with my friends, I learn new things, and we have special parties/ fun days.
This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Trevor E.
I am thankful for many things this Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for my friends and family. I care about my friends so much because they are always there for me when I need them to support me. My family makes me happy and makes me feel welcome when I want to be with them. I am thankful for my mom and my grandparents. They love me and I like spending time with them. I am thankful for my pets. I have three dogs and three cats. We saved up money to get them and I love that they play with me and keep me company. This is what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
— Rachel C.
Recently I started thinking about all the people I have to be grateful for. I have lots of them and I know I would not be in the position I am in today without their love and support. It’s time that I give them the respect and acknowledgment that they deserve. I am grateful for my family. Without them, I doubt I would be the person I am today. They are the strongest people I know. They’ve gotten me through a lot of tough times, they’ve been there for me whenever I needed them. I love them so much for everything they have done for me. They are honestly the best parents in the world. If anything would come between us, it would feel like the end of life. It wouldn’t feel the same and I would lose hope. I am thankful for my whole family.
— Lily B.
I am thankful for many things. One thing I am thankful for is my trip to Field of Screams. I’m also thankful for my new Field of Screams hoodie that is super soft . I am Also thankful for trying new food, like a stuffed waffle. I got a Nutella berry waffle and it was so GOOD! I am thankful for my dog, Eve. I am thankful for my family and friends and my gram. I am thankful simply because they are my family. I am thankful for my games and game system because It’s fun. I play many games and I like them all. This is what I am thankful for this year.
— Ed W.
I am thankful for many things this Thanksgiving. This year I got 3 visits with my brother. Visits don’t happen often so that was something that I loved. I’m VERY thankful my grandmother is feeling somewhat better than last year. My family has not had one positive covid test (thank God). Also this year my grandfather is doing a lot better than last year and I’m 99.9% sure he got a raise. My mom lets me spend the night more often. I’m very glad that I have a phone this year, and my 3-year-old cousin has gotten rid of her cold and has not gotten sick since then. I am very grateful for my friends, and I am VERY grateful for my cousin recovering from her big surgery. I could go on but for now, those are the most important things.
— Laikyn B.
I’m thankful for getting a phone because I can play games and watch Youtube. I am also thankful for my family because we do movie night and game night and we tell each other jokes. I am thankful for food for suppers. I am also thankful for my family to come over for cookouts. Marshmallows are a thankful treat when camping. Also sometimes we have a fun time together. I also am thankful for my sisters. They share and make me laugh. They make me a better person than before and they also play with me and make me happy if I am sad. I’m am thankful for my dog because he always gives me kisses before school and always plays with me. I am thankful for my home because I like to do homework in my room, and sleep on my own bed in my bedroom.
— Alexis M.
I am thankful for my TRX 250ex Honda 2007. It is fun to ride it around in the woods when I get stuck in gooey mud all by myself.
I am also thankful for the big turkey and all the food but I really like butter on a bun. That is really good.
I am thankful for my family, my friends and my cousin for being there for me. I’m thankful for my dog for playing with me, and my bed because some people don’t have one and my carpet and my house and my clothes.
I’m thankful that I can play sports like football, baseball and basketball. I am also thankful for money because some people don’t have money at all. I am thankful for my mom and my dad’s car to get places like the practices and home and Milo´s. This is what I am thankful for.
— Cash R.
I am thankful for video games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. I am really thankful for Roblox and the games you can play on it like City Tycoon, Treasure Hunt Simulator, Weapon Tycoon, Zombie Attack, Mining Simulator, and Green Light Red Light. I am thankful for Now.gg, it is a thing where you can get Roblox and the best thing is you can get it on the computer.
I am also thankful for food like pepperoni pizza and Takis and soda like Coca-Cola, Root Beer, and Pepsi. I am thankful for my loving dog; she loves to play and she is a very jealous dog and she protects my mom. I am thankful for gum, Kitkats, and Resses. I am thankful for the roof over my head, and the phone I have to play games and text my friends on. This is what I am thankful for.
— Logan D.
I Am thankful for…A roof over my head, self explanatory. Bananas, they taste amazing! Candy, It may give me a cavity but I’m all for it! Doctors, they save peoples lives. Elon Musk, Tesla! Farms, cauliflower (yum). Gatorade, the cool flavors. Happiness, the color yellow! Ice cream, yeah most of it’s artificial but I still love it! Janitors, they do the job nobody wants to. Kites, why not kites! Love, the whole world needs it! My Mom, I love her. Non rude people, it’s nice when they don’t have an attitude. Opera singers, their voices go so high! Paint sets, who doesn’t love paint? Quails (they’re pretty), Ratatouille, the cutest rat ever. Suave Conditioner, self explanatory. The Sims, Umbrellas, Very nice people, Water, Xmas Trees. Your smile, and Zappers for mosquitoes, they’re pesky.
I came up with something I’m thankful for that starts with each letter from the alphabet.
— Lincoln N.
— Logan Dullen
I’m thankful for…I am thankful for having a loving family like my sister, my mom, my dad, my friends, and all the other people I care about. I’m thankful for my toys, my electronics, my games, my room, and my home. I’m thankful for my food, my school, my grandparents, my loved ones, my pets, my neighbors, and my classes. I’m thankful for my luck, what I’m soon to get, what I want to get, and what I have been given. I’m thankful for all the things I have and all the things I will get in the future. I’m thankful for all and everything I have gotten and I will always appreciate what I have. I am thankful for a great life, and everything else.
— Victoria Smith
my mom
— Lilly Acey
There are many things I’m grateful for this Thanksgiving. The first thing I am grateful for is my family. I’m also grateful that they’re all safe and healthy. Also that they love and care about me. I’m grateful for all my family members like my sisters, my mom, my dad , my nephew and more. Also that my whole family gets to watch me and help me grow. Next, I’m grateful for my friends. In addition to my friends, I am grateful for the pets that my family and I get to have and love. I’m thankful that I get food and something to drink every day and I’m thankful that I get to watch tv and I get a phone. I am grateful that when I ask to do something I usually get to do it. That’s what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving. What are you thankful for?
— Bayla F.
I am thankful for many things. Here are some of them! I am thankful for my little sister Savannah. Here is why. Savannah is always nice and caring. She cares about lots of people and is always so sweet. I am also thankful for food and a roof over my head. Some people do not have that. I am thankful for my family, they always care about me and always pick me up when I’m down. I’m thankful for my jacket because on chilly days, I would be cold. I am thankful for my mother because she always makes me happy and cares for me. I am thankful for my phone because if I ever get lost and my parents don’t know where I am, I could call and tell them. Finally, I am thankful for school. With school I can read lots of books, my favorite book is Allergic.
— Kyleigh P.
I’m thankful for the food my family makes and I’m thankful for a roof over my head. I’m also thankful for my grandparents coming over and having dinner with us. When we had a Thanksgiving dinner, I got some turkey,corn,mashed potatoes,and some stuffing.This is what we usually have for Thanksgiving. I sat down at the table and ate my food. The food was good. When I was done eating, I was so full and I sat down on the couch and watched a movie.The movie was about Thanksgiving and being thankful for stuff. I am thankful for my family also.I am thankful for my family because they cook and clean and I sometimes help. I am thankful for a lot of stuff. I’m also thankful for my dad working hard at his workplace but I’m most thankful for my family.
— Griffin F.
This Thanksgiving I am very thankful for a lot of things. One of those things is family. A Lot of my family has been passing away for different reasons. I am glad I still have my mom, dad, brother, and my gram left. I am also thankful for the sports that I participate in. I am not really sure what I would do without sports. Sports are a really big part of my life; I do cheer and softball. In softball, I play second base. In cheer,I cheer for the Red Devils. I have been cheering for four years. It would have been five years but covid hit. In softball I am thankful for my spot in the infield.There is nothing wrong with playing the outfield I am just not a huge fan of it. In the infield I play second base.These are the things I am thankful for.
— Makenna G.