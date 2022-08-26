ST. MARYS — Heading into the 2022 season, St. Marys’ Logan Mosier has been a three-year starter. That’ll likely become a four-year starter once training camp gets going as the Dutchmen will look heavily towards the senior for another successful campaign.
Mosier fell just five yards shy of 1,000 yards receiving, as the wideout had 58 catches for 995 yards with nine touchdowns. Those numbers helped the then-junior earn a First Team selection for the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Football All-Stars. His yards ranked third in the Tri-County area while his nine touchdowns tied for the lead.
Defensively, Mosier was also third on the team in tackles with 88 while playing the safety position — notching an interception and five passes defensed in the process.
That success is just the culmination thus far of something that Mosier has worked towards ever since he was a little kid. Mosier started playing flag football at age six and Stallions football at age eight.
“I just fell in love with it and I’ve just played the whole way through,” Mosier said.
They’ll look to improve on last year’s 8-3 mark as they’ll have a new quarterback under center with the graduation of Christian Coudriet. However, Mosier feels they can not only pick up where last year’s squad left off, but they could exceed what they did last season.
“I don’t think we were projected very high,” Mosier said of last season. “I think we blew through those expectations and I think we’re going to do it again. I’m very hopeful for this season. I’ve played with these guys my whole life. We’ve been waiting for this since we were little kids watching the Dutch play while we were in Stallions.
“For myself, I expect a lot. I expect a lot of catches, yards and touchdowns. I want to be someone my team can rely on again. And as a team, I’m hoping that we’re able to adjust to all of our new changes this year. I’m hoping to actually go undefeated this season — I think we definitely have the capability. I know we have the players to do it. And we have the coaches to do it. We just need to put it together.”
Speaking of coaches, head coach Chris Dworek said he’s thankful for having Mosier on the team for both his on and off the field contributions.
“If you would Google ‘leader by example,’ Logan Mosier’s picture would come up,” Dworek said. “He is 100 percent that. He is great with the younger players as he always tries to help them out with advice or little tricks that he knows. He’s one of the best students in school, also. His work ethic in the classroom and on the football field is inspiring.
“We are expecting him to become a four-year starter this year. That is incredibly rare in high school football. I can remember only one other that I’ve coached. He’s going to have a tremendous season based from the hard work he’s put in during the offseason.”
Mosier is also looking forward to the camaraderie off the field that he and his teammates have developed along the way as he’s enjoyed literally all aspects of what goes into making a successful football team.
“It definitely would have to be the people I meet and the friends I make along the way,” Mosier said about what he looks forward to the most. “I’ve had friends I’ve had my whole life and I’ve only met them because of football. Just the brotherhood you make and the friendships you make along the way is definitely the best part.”
In pregame warmups, Mosier enjoys having the pregame lift and being able to choose their own music to listen to. During the contests on Friday night, Mosier said they can be hard on each other but they still continue to stay positive since “yelling at each other doesn’t help anything.” Another item that Mosier will enjoy is the traditional senior dinners on Thursday nights.
Off of the gridiron, Mosier plays baseball and also used to wrestle for the Dutchmen. Other hobbies include riding side-by-sides with his family, hunting and fishing and going out with friends when he can.
Once Mosier is done with his career at St. Marys, he’d like to play in college. However, Mosier said his education will come first.
“If where I want to go doesn’t accept me for football, then I’ll still attend a school — wherever that school may be — for the major I choose,” Mosier said.
That major that he’s currently looking to is between either intelligence studies or cybersecurity.
But for as much as he’ll enjoy prepping for the games, the game itself is what he and the others will be ready for.
“We’ve been working all summer,” Mosier said. “Just the anticipation of showing up everyday and lifting and going over formations. Not being able to do anything super football-related — we can learn stuff and throw a ball around but it doesn’t feel like football until I get those pads on and I’m able to hit somebody else. That’s what football is. And that anticipation and the build-up, I enjoy it ... Whenever I hit the field, I’m ready to go — nothing’s slowing me down.”