The Jeffersonian Democrat is holding a Mother’s Day Photo Sweepstakes. Entries are generated with the submission of a photo of a mother. It may be a photo of a mother and child or children or grandchildren, etc.
To submit an entry either scan the QR code that is included with this article or go to https://www.thecourierexpress.com/jeffersonian_democrat/galleries/#/rounds/1/gallery and follow the online directions.
A winner will be randomly drawn from all the entries. The winner will receive a prize package that includes gift cards from Hometown Market, Angelo’s Pizza, Sheetz and A&M Family Restaurant. Photos will appear online and some may be used in an upcoming Mother’s Day page in the Jeffersonian Democrat.