MT. JEWETT – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently visited Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to celebrate the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail as Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.
“Congratulations to the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club for elevating this phenomenal trail and supporting the many recreational opportunities it provides,” Dunn said. “Trails connect people to nature, recreational opportunities, communities, history, businesses, and so much more. September is Trails Month in Pennsylvania and this celebration is a perfect way to lead us into our celebration of the important role of trails across the Commonwealth.”
The MJ2KB Trail is a 7.8-mile-long section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular.
The trail offers amenities, such as pavilions, focused artwork, railroad trestles and dining options within close proximity of the rail trail. The MJ2KB trail is also important to the community, which has used the trail for events like senior citizen rides, special hikes, bike races and marathons.
“We are very grateful to receive this prestigious award, which is an honor and a tribute to how well our trail club members work as a team,” said Carolyn Stroup, MJ2KB Trail Club president. “This has been a great opportunity to educate the public about the trail and region as a whole. We aim to continue increasing community involvement on the Knox and Kane Rail Trail and promoting trails in the PA Wilds.”
Visit the MJ2KB Trail Club website for more information on the club. The trail is located in the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape, one of the best outdoor recreation destinations in North America.
The MJ2KB Trail Club works in partnership with the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and Kinzua Bridge State Park. The state park uses MJ2KB’s section of trail for nature walks and naturalist events throughout the year. The trail highlights the environmental and historical aspects of the area in a series of interpretive signs placed along the 7.8 miles.