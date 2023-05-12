BROOKVILLE — Blake Field at Northside Park hasn’t seen a lot of home runs fly into the trees beyond the left-field fence.
Add Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders pitcher Emily Mourer to that very short list.
Mourer swung a big stick in the Lady Crusaders’ 10-2 win over Brookville Friday afternoon, going 4-for-4 with her two-run homer sparking a four-run first inning, two doubles and a triple. She wound up driving in four runs.
But that’s not all. Mourer was strong in the pitching circle, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before settling for a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
The Lady Crusaders, who visit Smethport Monday, improved to 12-3 with their eighth straight win. Mourer nearly had half of her team’s nine hits as ECC took advantage of six Brookville errors, five of them coming in the first two innings.
Gabby Weisner singled and scored on Brookville’s first error of the game three batters into the first inning before Mourer launched her blast over the fence in left to make it 3-0. A fourth run, earned, scored when Syd Alexander, walked, stole second and third and came home on a throwing error.
In the second, Lydia Anderson singled in two runs after Lucy Klawuhn singled and Weisner walked and both moved up on stolen bases. All three runs scored to make it 7-0 before Mourer’s two-out double.
Anderson’s second single of the game drove in Klawuhn with one out in the fourth after Klawuhn led off with a triple. Mourer doubled in Anderson to make it 9-0.
Brookville held off any 10-Run Rule decision after ECC made it 10-0 with a run in the top of the sixth when Mourer tripled in Klawuhn with two outs by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Up to that point, Mourer had walked just one with two strikeouts with three Lady Raiders reaching on ECC errors. But with one out and Megan McKinney on first with a leadoff walk, Alyssa Tollini doubled in McKinney to end the no-hitter and shutout. Tory McKinney then singled in Tollini to make it 10-2.
The Lady Raiders singled twice more off Mourer in the bottom of the seventh with Jordan Daisley and Megan McKinney but failed to score.
The loss dropped Brookville to 6-10 going into Monday’s home game with Clarion.