I read the weekly screed from that depressing, depressed individual who has made a cottage industry out of venting his spleen. I have to wonder what particular ax of his got gored to make him speak so hatefully about his neighbors. Anyway, our military has not been depleted, but with the withdrawal from Afghanistan we should stand down some. Just like after the withdrawal from Iraq. We spend 10 times as much on military (not defense) as the next 20 countries combined. Eisenhower warned us about the “growing military-industrial complex.”
We don’t need OPEC, the USA is one of the top oil and gas producers in the world, and oil companies are sitting on tens-of-thousands of unused drilling permits and oil leases. They’re going to run this period of moderately high prices as long as they can to maximize profits. I paid $4.50 per gallon in 2008 under George W. Bush and survived.
Unemployment is at “record lows” right now. In fact, people are quitting jobs in record numbers to “find something better,” as they have been chivvied to do for decades. They spent the last year and a half figuring out that minimum-wage jobs are not the only game. At the same time, the Dow-Jones is not only at record highs, it grew more in the last year than it did in the four previous years. After four years of sluggish, sub-par, 3 percent growth, I’m dying to see my end of year 401k statements.
Freedom of religion, prayer, speech, guns, homes, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas are alive and well. Nobody is coming after them. Cool your jets, dude.
Legislation has been passed to bolster infrastructure on multiple levels — things that are going to benefit us, right here in Clarion County. Broadband (despite Rep. Thompson’s vote of No), roads, bridges, rail, air transport, ports (can we spell “supply chain,” boys and girls?), clean water and air, electric vehicle charging stations, renewable energy, upgrade and harden the power grid, pollution abatement, etc., etc. It’s all in there. And that’s just a start — more to come. All without deficit spending, unlike the $2 trillion deficit giveaway of 2017.
Let’s move into the future and stop whining about the past.
DAN CAREY
Sligo