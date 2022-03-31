Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Elk County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1213 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marienville to Punxsutawney, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... St. Marys, DuBois, Clearfield, Ridgway, Sandy, Curwensville, Johnsonburg, Penfield, Hyde, Plymptonville, Rockton and Wilcox. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Woodland exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 120. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH