BROOKVILLE — Students from Brookville Area School District reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning places in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensembles.
Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.
“We commend the student musicians that are part of the 2022 PMEA All-State Festival,” commented PMEA President and retired music educator Phil Stattel. “We know the past two years have been challenging for all students and for these students to work through the challenges to perform at the highest level is to be celebrated.”
Students from Brookville Area School District include: senior euphonium player Joe Deibler in the All-State Wind Ensemble, senior flute player Shayla Hines in the All-State Concert Band, and junior soprano Kayla Gaston in the All-State Choir.
“I am so proud of Joe, Shayla, and Kayla,” high school band director Kyle Grabigel said. “All three of them put in a lot of hard work throughout the audition process, and I’m thrilled that their commitment to music making paid off! The All-State Festival will be an amazing experience for all of them.”
“Kayla is an exceptional vocalist!”, high school choir director Meagan Shaw said. “Kayla’s hours of hard work and dedication have certainly help her achieve such rewarding accomplishments! I congratulate Shayla and Joe as well. We are fortunate to have such talented students at Brookville!”
The student musicians who qualify will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos April 8 and 9. Nationally recognized conductors at the convention direct the groups who rehearse for two days and conclude with a performance. Learn more about the event and the guest conductors at: https://www.pmea.net/pmeaall-stateinformation/