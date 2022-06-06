Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born November 10, 1948 in Butler, she was the daughter of E. Donald Foreback and M. Jean Heckathorn.
She graduated from Union Joint High School in May 1966.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Shook, on June 24, 1966. They enjoyed 55 years together.
Mrs. Shook graduated form Clarion University in December 1997 and then earned her master’s degree as a reading specialist in June 2000.
She retired from Union School District as an elementary teacher. She was previously employed by Clarion Hospital, Clarview, New Bethlehem Bank and the former Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.
Nancy’s dream of a college degree didn’t happen until she was in her 40’s. After graduating Suma Cum Lauda from Clarion, she spent her teaching career at Union and dearly loved and tried to inspire each and every one of her students.
After her retirement in 2013, she and Jerry spent many winters traveling in the RV to Florida. They also enjoyed many vacations and cruises to over 40 states.
She was a member of the PSEA and the Clarion Eastern Star Chapter 77. She formerly served on the Sligo Borough Council and was instrumental in establishing the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park.
During college, she was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, and Delta Alpha Phi honor societies as well as the Who’s Who Among American Teachers.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Shook of Sligo; two sons, Jerrod Shook and his wife, Lori, of Cary, N.C. and Ryan Shook of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Riley, Austin and Landon; her mother, Jean Carlson of Findlay, Ohio; a very special aunt, Kay Courson of Sligo; two brothers, Bob Carlson and his wife, Sharon, of Findlay, Ohio and John Carlson and his wife, Kathy, of Boardman, Ohio; one sister, Sue Arnold and her husband, Scott, of Buffalo, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and her many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Shook Jr.; her father, Donald Foreback; a brother, Steve Foreback; and her favorite uncle, Roy Courson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Grace Community Church in Curllsville, with pastor Tom Switzer officiating.
Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA 16255.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.