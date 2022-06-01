Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home, following an extended illness.
Born October 21, 1944, in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorothy (Wiant) Blair.
She married J. Roger Connor of Mayport on October 3, 1964. He survives.
Mrs. Connor worked as a mail carrier.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Christopher Connor of Luthersburg, Rebecca Curry of Jonestown, Amanda Jane Connor of DuBois and Sarah Rudman of Arvada, Colo.; six grandchildren, Shaina Connor, Hunter Connor, Tanner Connor, Casey Courter, Mikaela Courter and Rachel Curry; one great-grandson, Langston Reitz; and six brothers, Dewayne Blair of New Bern, N.C., Ronnie Blair of Michigan, Denny Blair of Kentucky, Randy Blair of Knox Dale, Jeff Blair of DuBois and Pete Blair of Emerickville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Marie Connor.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates, with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.
