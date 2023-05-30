Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her husband on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Born November 17, 1936 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Fiscus) Dougherty. She was the youngest of 10 children and was the last surviving sibling.
Nancy was a member of the Redbank Valley High School Class of 1956 and was a band majorette.
She always enjoyed providing a welcoming home to extended family, friends and the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed baking bread and pies every week, and growing a large vegetable garden, preserving its bounty so food was readily available and abundant for Gerald’s and the kids’ lunch buckets.
She was active in the Mahoning Elementary School PTO and a Girl Scout leader.
Throughout her life, Nancy was devoted to the St. Charles Catholic Church of New Bethlehem. She attended as a child and continued her committed membership throughout her life. She served as president of the Alter Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister, Church Council and Catechism teacher.
In later years, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband (including 48 of the 50 states), playing in various card clubs, attending Distant Senior Citizens group, volunteering at the Community Thrift Store and being a member of the Red Hat Society and Widow’s Club.
Nancy’s most cherished time was spent with her family. She loved family camping trips, playing card games, preparing large Sunday dinners, hosting holidays, traveling to visit her family and attending family reunions.
Her memory will forever treasured by her five children, Susan Musser of Marienville, Sally Magness of Pleasureville, Ky., Robin (George) Hartle of Lakeland, Fla., Timothy Brocious of New Bethlehem and Regina (Al Raimond) McCleary of Sigel; 14 grandchildren, Steven Musser (Heather) of Renfrew, Brian (Jessica) Musser of New Bethlehem, Kevin (Janell) Musser of Brookville, Nathan (Danyel) of Marienville, Tara (Drew) Buzard of Seminole, Tiffany (Wesley) Keene of Shelbyville, Ky., Bridgette Magness of Shelbyville, Ky., Holli Sue (Mikie) Yates of Springfield, Ky., Luke (Jenn) Magness of Cincinnatti, Ohio, Nicholas (Brittany) Magness of LaGrange, Ky., Tia (Josh) Chutz of Pittsburgh, Heidi (Will) Neely of Knox, Heather (Michael) Snyder of Austintown, Ohio, and Brooke (Isaiah) Unger of Limestone; 24 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, Oren and Layla Musser, Natalie Battangia, Millie and Sammy Musser, Cora Lynn, Kennady, and Kylee Buzard, Tucker, Gracie and Charlotte Keene, Joshua, Omauri, Makenzie, and Mellabi Magness, Tatum, Nash and Marlee Jo Yates, Marlo and Sunny Chutz and Everett and Clara Jo Neely; sisters and brothers-in-law: Cecilia Dougherty, Lucy Brocious, Lois Veronesi, Marilyn and Don Monin, Delmar Reynolds, Ray Markle and Richard and Maxine Brocious.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Brocious; parents, Thomas and Clara (Fiscus) Dougherty; son-in-law, Timothy Magness; granddaughters, Lindsey Lee Brocious and Angel Rose McCleary; father and mother-in-law, Oren and Mary (Miliron) Brocious; siblings and in-laws, Vince and Irene Dougherty, Helen and William Radaker Henry and Rose Dougherty, Edward and Betty Dougherty, Paul and Evelyn Dougherty, Thomas and Eleanor Dougherty, Marie Reynolds, William Dougherty, James Dougherty, Thelma and Norm Ketchner, Donald Brocious, Homer Brocious, Phyllis Markle and Samuel Harmon.
At Nancy’s request, there will be no viewing.
Nancy received Anointing of the Sick and will now receive a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, the church she held near and dear to her heart.
Following the Mass, Nancy will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Mount Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Cemetery, in care of St. Charles Church or Redbank Valley Public Library.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.