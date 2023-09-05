Naomi P. (Galbraith) Ramsey Smith of Sunnyside, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She had just celebrated her 95th birthday on June 2, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Vada L. (Milliron) Galbraith of Goheenville.
A member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kittanning since 1965, Naomi enjoyed helping in the office and being responsible for the altar flowers.
She was an active member of the Eastern Star, Kittanning Chapter 277 for almost 70 years, having served as Worthy Matron for five terms and District Deputy Grand Matron.
After retiring from Crawford Furniture Manufacturing as a secretary for 40 years, she enjoyed spending the winter months with her nephew, Dave, and his family in Texas, traveling, exploring new restaurants and enjoying time with her lifelong friends, Carol and Darla. Although Naomi did not have children, she treated her 17 nieces and nephews like her own children.
“Aunt Sis,” as she was known by everyone who loved her dearly, leaves behind to cherish her memory, in addition to the above: 30 great-nieces and nephews, 50 great-great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death in 1963 by her first husband, Hilton Ramsey; and in 1991 by her second husband, Raymond Smith. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Shirley (Galbraith) Kiehl, and five brothers, Stanley, Russell, Melvin, Doyle and Samuel Jr.; and a niece, Carrie L. (Galbraith) Hawkins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, with the Rev. Carl Johnson officiating.
An Eastern Star Service will be held at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in New Bethlehem Cemetery.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.