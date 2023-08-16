PITTSBURGH — Tuesday evening, Pat Narduzzi gathered his team together for a meeting. Coming off what he deemed to be a strong showing during that morning’s practice, the Pitt coach was less focused on discussing strategy and more fixated on mentality.
In the third of Pitt’s four-week training camp for the fall season, Narduzzi emphasized that remaining consistent is the biggest key to ensuring the group will enter the regular season ready to once again compete for an ACC title.
“We talk to our guys about stacking days on top of each other,” Narduzzi said before his team’s practice Wednesday morning. “We want to see consistency. Getting into the dog days of camp, by Day 12, we’re seeing some guys going through the motions. But then, there are the consistent guys, where you see the same thing from them every day.”
When asked who the consistent players have been throughout the past few weeks of camp, Narduzzi highlighted many names, but the first player brought up was his quarterback, Phil Jurkovec.
Since his official arrival to the program last winter, Jurkovec has been viewed by many as the team’s ultimate variable. The belief is that if Jurkovec can play well, Pitt will find itself near the top of the conference standings. Last year’s Panthers team managed to win nine games despite inconsistent play at quarterback. However, with many of those key contributors gone, the Panthers might not be able to overcome such shortcomings in 2023.
Wednesday was just the latest of many occasions where Narduzzi expressed his belief that a better showing from the Pitt offense is on the horizon.
“Phil Jurkovec has been very consistent,” Narduzzi said. “We’re not sitting here going, ‘Wow, that was a terrible day by him.’”
Wide receiver Bub Means, running backs Daniel Carter and C’Bo Flemister and right tackle Matt Goncalves were each brought up after Jurkovec. While it’s unknown if Narduzzi intentionally laid things out as such, it should be noted that each of those five players is a senior on the offense.
Patience paying off
After saying goodbye to each of the four starters on last year’s defensive line, defensive coordinator Randy Bates began his search for replacements in December. While numerous younger talents look to be in the mix for playing time in the trenches, the Pitt coaching staff has recently highlighted the strong play of a few older players that have, for one reason or another, perhaps underdelivered in recent seasons.
Redshirt seniors Deandre Jules and Nate Temple have only logged a combined 18 tackles throughout their time with the Panthers. Between injuries and overall position depth, neither have found a way to remain on the field come game day. Yet, based on their efforts over the past few weeks, it seems as though both have finally turned the corner.
“I think our culture here is to work and continue getting better,” Bates said. “We keep coaching them and we don’t give up on them. The difference between us and everyone else is, when you get in the transfer portal and give up, that’s quitting. Our guys don’t quit.”
When asked about Jules, Bates was quick to point out his improved physique, saying he entered camp in much better shape than he had in previous years.
“He’s figured it out,” Bates said. “I mean, he’s really hard to block. He’s way more athletic now. He’s moving as well as he’s ever moved and he will play a lot of ball for us.”
Temple, on the other hand, has always remained in great shape but has struggled to stay healthy. Bates pointed out that despite his absence from the field due to injury, Temple paid close attention and learned what was needed for him to give a strong effort once he returned.
“It’s his time,” Bates said. “He’s certainly stepping up and doing it.”
Royal back on defense
After being moved to receiver this spring, Narduzzi announced that redshirt junior Jahvante Royal is going back to his original position at cornerback. Royal’s move to offense over the spring came partially due to lack of depth. However, Narduzzi said Thursday that he and his staff have seen enough from the team’s four freshmen pass catchers to feel comfortable with Royal moving back to his old spot.
“We thought maybe he could help us on offense,” Narduzzi said, “but with those young guys emerging, they just kinda got on top of him. Jahvante is going to give us more depth at corner.”
Narduzzi added Royal had an interception during a recent practice, joking his catching skills have improved since getting the chance to work directly with receivers coach Tiquan Underwood.