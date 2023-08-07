While the Pitt football team still held an official practice over the weekend, it didn’t prevent Pat Narduzzi from seeing the headlines. On Saturday, five of the nine remaining schools in the Pac-12 conference announced that they’d be leaving the league.
Oregon and Washington led the charge, announcing that they will be joining UCLA and USC in their moves to the Big Ten. Just a few hours later, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced that they’ll be joining the Big 12, a move that Colorado announced it would be making just a few weeks earlier.
Just four — California, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State — of the league’s 12 current teams have not, as of Monday morning, announced their departure. From columnists to coaches, many have voiced their opinions on the ever-changing landscape of college football — and Narduzzi joined in on the conversation before his team’s practice Monday morning.
“I don’t know what it means for college football,” Narduzzi said. “All that I worry about is the ACC, and really just Pitt, but I think it’s crazy. I think it’s all money driven, which is sad. You look at different conferences across the country and look at where they’re going, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, it just doesn’t make sense financially, especially for the other sports.”
Narduzzi went on to commend ACC commissioner Jim Phillips for his ability to maintain stability in the ACC, saying rather than rushing to expand like other leagues, he has stayed patient and waited for teams who would be “the right fit.”
“You’re not just talking football,” Narduzzi said. “Would we mind a trip out to Oregon or whatever for a week? That’s fine, it’s just one time a year. But when you’re talking about all the travel for all the different sports and what that does mentally and physically to a student-athlete — I know it takes a lot out of me playing in Louisville, you know, with the time change or wherever it may be, but I can imagine what it does with some of these other ones.
“... You guys have all been on some long flights, when you come back on a redeye or whatever after a game,” Narduzzi said to the reporters in attendance. “How do you feel? It takes you a day to recover? We don’t have a day. We don’t take the next week off. We have to go back to work, and their bodies and minds will be affected.”
Update from
the weekend
In addition to his thoughts on the big picture issues surrounding college football, Narduzzi also provided an update on how his team’s practice went Sunday.
“The rust is definitely loosening up,” Narduzzi said. “We got the WD40, sprayed it and got it all lubricated and ready to go.”
Narduzzi was especially high on the offense, saying the passing attack had some big moments during Sunday’s practice, specifically involving two of the team’s new quarterbacks.
“Phil [Jurkovec] and Christian [Veilleux] connected on some deep, deep throws,” Narduzzi said. “The receivers were definitely not as rusty yesterday, for sure.”
Returning starters Bub Means and Konata Mumpfield were on the receiving end of the successful deep balls, along with true freshman Kenny Johnson. Narduzzi added that redshirt freshman Che Nwabuko also made a few big plays with his speed.
“He caught a short one and went,” Narduzzi said of Nwabuko. “He’s shown some really good things here so far.”
An ‘awesome’ trip
to Canton
With the day off Saturday, Narduzzi made his way up to Canton, Ohio, to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 enshrinement ceremony, which included former Pitt Panther Darrelle Revis.
“It was awesome to see Darrelle,” Narduzzi said. “All of the Aliquippa team was there, and that was awesome. What a great player and a proud Pitt man he is.”