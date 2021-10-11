REDBANK TWP. – A 22-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges following an alleged altercation with his father on Sept. 11 in Fairmount City, Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Scott Paul Drenning was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and harassment.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to a home along Paradise Road — due to the fact that state police troopers were not available — at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a report of a trespassing and assault incident. While en route, officers were informed that the suspect, later identified as Drenning, had left the scene. Drenning was soon spotted along Truittsburg Road and taken into custody.
At the scene, police spoke with the caller, Harlon Drenning, and his girlfriend, Shannon White. Harlon Drenning reportedly explained that the incident with Scott Drenning, his son, had begun as a texting argument regarding trail cameras.
A while later, reports state, Scott Drenning confronted his father on Harlon’s property, and Harlon asked him to leave.
Scott then allegedly attempted to pull his father out of his vehicle and slammed the door on Harlon’s leg. After Harlon was able to get his leg out, Scott slammed the door again causing damage.
Police said Harlon left the scene and returned to his house. A few minutes later, Scott came to the home and began beating on the windows and front door. Scott was asked to leave again, and he threatened his father, allegedly stating that he would kill Harlon and the dog before he left.
In stating her account of the incident, White explained that she and Harlon were in their vehicle when Scott pulled in front of them with another person. She reportedly said that Scott jumped out out of his vehicle and ran around theirs screaming as he opened the door.
According to reports, White said there was “a struggle” as Harlon attempted to close the door, and that, eventually, Scott slammed the door on his father’s leg. She said that Scott then attempted to get in the passenger’s side door, but she had locked it.
White alleged that at one point, Scott grabbed a grease gun from the back of the truck and attempted to hit Harlon with it, before tossing it back into the truck. Harlon and White then drove off.
About five minutes later, White reportedly explained, Scott showed up at Harlon’s house, banging on the door and threatening to kill his father and burn down the house.
Police said a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Scott Drenning as he was being transported to the station. Scott allegedly admitted to drinking.
In his written statement of the incident, a friend of Scott’s, who had witnessed the incident, reported that he and Scott had gone to pick up his trail camera. As they were coming out of the woods, he alleged that Harlon began yelling at his son.
The witness did not provide any additional information on the incident and said he did not accompany Scott to his father’s house, police said.
While admitting that he and his father had gotten into an argument, Scott Drenning allegedly denied hitting Harlon.
Damages to the door of Harlon’s 2010 GMC Sierra pickup were estimated at approximately $542.
Charges against Scott Drenning were filed Oct. 5 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.