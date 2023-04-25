NEW BETHLEHEM – When the curtain rises at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday evening, April 29, in the Redbank Valley High School auditorium, the NBC Chorus will celebrate the 65th year for its “Parade of Barbershop Harmony.”
The barbershop singing group features not only a large ensemble, but also several quartets delivering song and comedy.
“The general theme this year is the sapphire,” director Bill Young said, describing the gemstone associated with a 65-year milestone. “And the backdrop bears the logo ‘Tradition, Excellence, Harmony and Family,’ which is exactly what our group is all about.”
Along with old American standards, several of the quartets will also perform more contemporary tunes by John Denver, Billy Joel, Linda Ronstadt and others.
“Our Special K quartets, made up of three pairs of spouses, will present a lot of the newer tunes,” Young said. “Our 28-member chorus welcomed women to its ranks some years ago.”
The annual spring NBC Chorus concert has always mixed in some comedy with the music, and this year is no different.
“The comedy routines this year are about retirement and interviewing for a new job at the age of 65,” he said.
The local group dates back to 1956 when it was sponsored by the Brookville Chapter. Officially chartered in March 1957 with 26 members, the New Bethlehem Chapter (NBC) first met in the basement rooms of the First Seneca Bank (now the Redbank Valley History Center) and the VFW, but moved to its permanent home at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall in 1965 — where current members continue to meet each Tuesday evening.
The NBC Chorus’ first director was William Andrews from 1957 to 1959. He was succeeded by Dickson Tattersall, who led the chorus until just a few years ago when Bill Young took over the directorship. Shows were held every year since 1957, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Tickets will be available at the door, and those attending are asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Redbank Valley Food Pantry.
“While we have been doing this for years, we also hold a murder mystery night near Thanksgiving,” Young said of the group’s other events. “Canned goods are the usual donation, but a small bit of cash is fine if you forget to bring something with you.”
“Really, our members feel that we are like a family, because we see each other every week for practice and rehearsal,” he said. “When we were coming up with this year’s theme, that is the first thing that everybody mentioned.”