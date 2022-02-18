Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 of natural causes at his home.
Born April 27, 1959 in Madison Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Richard James and Maxine Joanne (Courson) McNaughton.
He was a 1977 graduate of Union High School.
Mr. McNaughton worked as a equipment operator for Blaschak Coal Company.
He enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Maxine J. McNaughton of Rimersburg; his son, Tory J. McNaughton of East Brady; his daughter, Tai K. McNaughton (Mark Kantowski) of Pittsburgh; his brothers, James M. (Joyce) McNaughton of Tuscon, Ariz., Kenneth M. (Sharon) McNaughton of Butler, Karl A. McNaughton of Rimersburg, Michael E. (Kate) McNaughton of Rimersburg, Edward P. McNaughton of Tuscon, Ariz., Joseph D. McNaughton of Callensburg, Richard M. (Denise) McNaughton of Rimersburg, Frank C. McNaughton of Rimersburg, Keith G. (Patricia) McNaughton of West Freedom and Dale F. McNaughton of Tuscon, Ariz.; his sisters, Rita J. (Mike) DeSanto of Fairmount City, and Lucretia C. (Shawn) Hollobaugh of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. McNaughton in 2009; and his second wife, Krista, in 2003.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery of East Brady.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Rimersburg.
To send an online condolences to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.