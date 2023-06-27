ALCOLA – With a little more than a week to go, nearly 700 people have registered so far for the upcoming Redbank Valley High School “Event of the Year, the Reunion of a Lifetime.”
Organizers said more registrations are pouring in on a daily basis for the Saturday, July 8 event, which will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. So far, registrations have come in from alumni in 23 different states.
While time is running out to preregister, organizers said that Redbank alumni and former RVHS teachers and staff can still attend. However, in order to prepare for the needed food and drinks, those planning to attend are asked to call (814) 758-2136 to let organizers know how many people to prepare for.
There is also time to have Redbank’s various classes showcased in Pavilion 1 by emailing Amanda Miller at gigles55@hotmail.com. With notice, Miller can reserve a table for each class to display items at the reunion.
Work also continues to improve Redbank Valley Municipal Park in time for the reunion.The BMQ Motorcycle group has painted the kitchen pavilion, and others have planted flowers, painted rocks and more to beautify the area. The reunion committee has agreed to donate any proceeds from the event’s 50/50 drawings to improve restroom facilities at the park.
Organizers have also said that plans have been made in case of rain on the day of the reunion, with the skating rink to be open for those to gather to eat their meals.
For more information about the event or to register, contact reunion co-chairpersons Bob Gourley at bogo@windstream.net or Darlene Hartman at (814) 758-2136.