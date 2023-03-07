NEW BETHLEHEM – During a special meeting last Thursday, the New Bethlehem Borough Council considered the qualifications of two applicants for a vacant seat, and heard about a proposed Main Street revitalization initiative.
With the recent resignation of borough councilman Colin Sheffer, two applicants — Will Rupert and Kevin Johnson — were on hand for the position. The council voted to appoint Rupert, who was then offered the oath of office by Mayor Gordon Barrows.
“As a longtime business owner with deep family roots in the community, I have a personal interest in serving and improving the lives of borough residents,” Rupert said.
He is the owner of Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, with locations in New Bethlehem and Knox.
Johnson, the second applicant, said that he had moved to the borough about two years ago, establishing a family home while pursuing a doctorate in global business from Arizona State University.
“I have had a years-long career at IBM and want to work in the transitional use of artificial intelligence in the public sector,” he said. “We found this little town that represents some of the best of American life and want to help preserve it.”
While he lost the interim election, council president Lisa Kerle invited Johnson to continue attending meetings and to contribute his expertise in grant writing.
Rupert will serve through December, as the council seat will be on the ballot this year.
In further business, Jessica Funk of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation gave a presentation on a proposed Main Street revitalization initiative.
“There are several core goals that we have in mind,” she said. “The key points are downtown beautification, tourism attraction, nature and recreation, encouraging new and existing business development and addressing affordable housing needs.”
The initiative is still in its formative stages and is subject to borough approval. Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development funds a number of grant programs, but the community will need to pony up matching funds.
“In reality, there is no free lunch,” Funk said. “Communities are expected to pitch in economically.”
The Appalachian Region Commission, a state and federal partnership serving states from Alabama in the south to western New York in the north, is also a potential source of grant money, and also requires community matching funds.
Proposed projects include helping fund existing community groups’ beautification efforts, along with planning and underwriting downtown public events, expanding and improving current boat and kayak launch facilities, linking the downtown with existing trails and more.
Kerle said that members would need to meet and discuss the options on the table and will address them at future meetings.