NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gumtown Community Market vendors have been bringing their produce and handcrafted goods to New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park every Friday afternoon this summer. The selection of vegetables and fruits is extensive as ever, but quantities appear to be down.
Asking any vendor, “How are things going this year?” elicited the same response: “We could use some rain.”
Rainfall totals have been spotty in 2022, with areas just to the west of New Bethlehem receiving an occasional sprinkle. On the same day, a grower from the Shippenville area reported eight tenths of an inch.
“It is kind of crazy,” New Bethlehem grower Judy Hetrick said on Friday. “I saw a little bit of water on the tailgate of my truck. Otherwise I would never have known that it rained overnight.”
Vendors often attend the Belknap Auction for some of their produce, especially earlier in the season. Despite this, quantities of many types of produce have been off.
Tomatoes, peppers and summer squash are plentiful enough, but leafy greens are scarce. Along with a lack of adequate rain, near-record temperatures cut short the broccoli and cauliflower yields earlier in the summer.
A break in the heat, coupled with a day or two of beneficial soaking rain this week, may help salvage the last of the summer crops and give a boost to cool-season crops over the next few weeks.
The Gumtown Market continues through the end of October, every Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.