NEW BETHLEHEM – A 41-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges stemming from an altercation on Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Curtis Mathew Pierce was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 100 Block of Penn Street for a report of a domestic altercation between a husband and wife. While en route, officers were notified by 911 that Curtis Pierce had assaulted his wife, and a firearm was involved. It was also reported that Curtis Pierce had left the home in an unknown direction.
At the scene, police said the victim, Dawn Pierce, had a bloody nose as a result of a strike from Curtis. EMS officials responded to the scene, but Dawn Pierce refused treatment.
During an interview inside the ambulance, Dawn reportedly explained that the fight had started when her husband came home upset about family issues. She said Curtis got mad and started yelling at her, which resulted in him punching her in the nose. Dawn also alleged that Curtis had thrown a piece of wood at her, and told her that he was “unhappy” with her.
Dawn alleged that Curtis retrieved her .22 caliber rifle. She explained that she grabbed the gun out of her husband’s hands, and advised him that she had called the police. Curtis then left the home through the back door.
When asked if Curtis had threatened her with the gun, Dawn reported that he stated, “Better hope I don’t get this loaded, or you’re first.”
Officers also spoke with a 14-year-old juvenile who had been inside the home at the time of the fight, reports state. The boy explained that he had recorded Curtis yelling on his phone, but did not see him punch Dawn.
The boy reportedly said that Curtis began to yell about shooting himself and went upstairs. However, the boy said he did not see Curtis with the rifle because he went outside to call 911.
Curtis was eventually taken into custody at the home and transported to the police station.
Charges against Curtis Pierce were filed Aug. 4 by SCCRP Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.