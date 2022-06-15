SOUTH BETHLEHEM – A New Bethlehem man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on June 16 at approximately 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and Putneyville Road in South Bethlehem Borough.
Police said the crash occurred when Barry D. Downs, 69, realized he was about to miss a left turn onto Putneyville Road. Downs moved into the left lane and attempted to make the turn, but he was traveling too fast.
Downs reportedly under-compensated and lost control of his 1990 Chevrolet S10. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled southwest, striking a sign and coming to a stop on Putneyville Road.
Downs was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. He will be cited for failing to signal before turning.
He was also given a warning for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
The Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department assisted state police at the scene.