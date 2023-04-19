NEW BETHLEHEM – Dating back to the 1950s, New Bethlehem’s fire siren may be on its last legs, and area officials are looking into ways to replace the vital emergency signal.
New Bethlehem Borough Council members Tuesday night looked at possible costs, and began the process of figuring out if the borough, or the local fire department, is the one responsible for the siren.
Mayor Gordon Barrows, along with councilman Brian Fox who also serves as a firefighter, told the council at its April 18 meeting that the siren has started to malfunction and its sound isn’t what it used to be.
Barrows also pointed out that the old siren is limited to its regular up-and-down fire call, and the emergency siren that goes up and stays at the high pitch to signify floods, tornados and other emergencies in the community.
Looking into what it would cost to replace the siren, Fox said a price estimate was obtained that included a complete new system. If the New Bethlehem siren would need to be fully replaced, the worst case scenario is around $24,000. Fox noted it would likely not be that much as some of the current equipment, including the pole, could likely be reused to bring down the cost.
Barrows said a new modern siren would provide more options, offering multiple tones to signify various emergencies. There are even sirens that allow for announcements to be made via the speaker system.
While the mayor said he envisioned the borough and fire department working together to find a solution, officials at the meeting this week raised the question of which entity is ultimately responsible for the siren.
“I understand the borough needs it,” councilman Don Heeter said, in asking if it was the borough’s responsibility to replace the siren.
Borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk said he would need to look into the ownership issue.
Officials said they would also need to see what grant funding might be available to help with the project.
Yesterday (Wednesday) New Bethlehem Fire Chief Barry Fox said that issues began to arise with the siren when a new backup generator was installed at the fire hall along Arch Street. He noted that the company that installed the generator sized it too small, which creates problems for when the siren kicks on.
“It’s an old siren,” he said, explaining that it dates back to the Cold War era of the 1950s when it was installed as part of an area-wide Civil Defense project that included around seven sirens total in the area.
When the siren was rebuilt in 2006, Barry Fox said it was difficult then to find parts of the decades-old device.
Now, he said, the siren is not as loud as it once was, making it difficult to be heard on the edges of town and in South Bethlehem.
Although sirens have fallen out of favor in modern times in many communities, Barry Fox said the recent increase in extreme weather events has brought them back to the forefront.
“With the way the weather is, sirens are coming back,” he said, pointing to the flash flooding in New Bethlehem in 2019 that could have been even more of a disaster.
Because the current siren only has one emergency tone for weather events, Fox said that when the siren went off in the middle of the night to alert residents of the flash flooding in 2019, there were some who thought it was a tornado warning, and they headed into their basements, which soon began to fill with water.
“We need a siren that has different tones,” Barry Fox said, adding that tornados are becoming more prevalent in the region. “You can have both [floods and tornados] happen at one time.”
While borough officials on Tuesday said they would begin to investigate the matter, no official action was taken.
Other Business
• Paul Stahlman talked to the borough council about the upcoming Farm Festival, which is being planned for New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park Aug. 11-13.
Organized by the Clarion, Forest, Venango County Farm Bureau, the event will feature vendors and crafters set up in the park, as well as live music, a tractor show, children’s games and activities, a 5K race and more.
Stahlman thanked the borough council for its support in allowing for street closures and garbage collection.
“We hope to bring some people into town,” he said, noting that the original name of “Farm Fest” had to be changed to Farm Festival due to a trademark issue.
“I see it as an economic driver for the community,” Barrows said.
• The council unanimously approved the adoption of the Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Barrows told the council that the snowflake decorations were recently taken down, and thanked the borough’s Public Works department, along with Dustin Adams Electric, for performing the task.