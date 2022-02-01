NEW BETHLEHEM – With a deadline to make an appointment by the end of January, New Bethlehem officials called an emergency meeting last week to fill a vacant seat on the borough council.
Redbank Valley High School social studies teacher Blane Gold, who also serves as the school’s head varsity football coach, was unanimously appointed to the two-year position.
Council president Lisa Kerle said the special meeting was needed to beat the deadline for the council to make the appointment. After that, it would be turned over to the vacancy board and county court to fill the open seat.
“Everyone is busy and it’s difficult to have people step up,” Kerle said in thanking Gold for his willingness to serve on the seven-member council. “I know you’re busy in the community and I appreciate that.”
Gold said that he and his wife, Jen, purchased their home in New Bethlehem Borough around three years ago, and that they plan to make it their “forever home.”
“This is going to be home to us for a long time,” Gold told the council.
After the meeting, he said that he and his wife had been asked several times to join the council in recent years, and had always responded that they were too busy.
“We were very recently made aware of some issues in our community that prompted discussions between the two of us about how it’s important for a community like New Bethlehem to balance tradition and history with the desire to grow, cultivate and innovate to make the borough a lively place to live that in turn will attract young transplant residents like us,” he said. “Doing something just because ‘that’s how we have always done it’ is not a mindset that is going to cause growth for future generations that will allow the community to thrive for decades.”
Gold continued, “We have invested in the future in the community and we would like to offer our insights as to why we chose to make New Bethlehem home to attract other young families looking to do the same. I believe that as transplants to this community, we can offer a unique viewpoint on attracting others to our area.”
The new councilman, who was sworn into office by Mayor Gordon Barrows, said that he has known and worked with a majority of the current council members for a number of years.
“The current council is made up of wonderful, community-minded individuals who I am excited to come alongside with to offer my skills and abilities,” he said.