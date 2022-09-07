KITTANNING – A New Bethlehem woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and neglect charges was sentenced recently to one to five years in state prison.
On Tuesday, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced the sentencing of Keri Beth Wolfe of New Bethlehem, relating to cruelty to animal charges that occurred in the months leading up to March 2021. Wolfe was charged with numerous counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals along with numerous misdemeanor cruelty to animal and neglect of animal charges by Armstrong County Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell.
Wolfe was sentenced by President Judge James Panchik in the Court of Common Pleas of Armstrong County.
During sentencing, Panchik acknowledged photographs and details of the search warrant submitted by O’Donnell, which indicated that upon a search of Wolfe’s property, 23 deceased animals were found, including five dogs, five cats, seven rabbits, five birds and a pot-bellied pig. Necropsies performed on the animals indicated that they had died of starvation, with some of the animals recently passing and others having been deceased for some time prior to the execution of the warrant. O’Donnell noted that there was no water or food available for any of the animals.
In accordance with a plea agreement reached in the case, Panchik sentenced Wolfe to a term of incarceration of one to five years in a state correctional facility, and denied Wolfe’s request for house arrest in accordance with the district attorney’s and the probation department’s rejection of Wolfe’s house arrest application.
Charlton said she was very pleased with the sentence.
“Confinement in the Department of Corrections is appropriate in this case given the egregiousness of the conduct involved,” she said. “This is by the far the worst animal cruelty case that I have seen in my career. I hope this sends a strong message to those wanting to mistreat, neglect and abuse innocent animals that such conduct will not be tolerated in Armstrong County.”
In addition, Charlton praised the work of Chris O’Donnell.
“Officer O’Donnell has been an asset to this county, and she worked very hard on this case from the outset,” Charlton said. “Her hard work and dedication led to this conviction. More importantly, animals were saved because of Officer O’Donnell’s thorough investigation. Officer O’Donnell’s dedication to animals and to seeing this case through was truly remarkable, and both the citizens and animals of Armstrong County are fortunate to have her as a humane officer.”