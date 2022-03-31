HARRISBURG – Despite a slowing of new cases of COVID-19 across the state, local counties continued to lose residents to the virus last week, with two deaths reported in Clarion County and three in Armstrong County.
The two virus-related deaths pushed Clarion County’s pandemic death toll to 203 residents, as cases in the county inched upward in the past week from 8,206 cases to 8,216 cases.
In Armstrong County, death totals there rose from 337 to 340 over the last seven days. The number of COVID-19 cases also increased from 15,202 to 15,226.
The number of new cases in Butler County rose from 44,306 to 44,353 in the past week. During the pandemic, the county has lost 727 residents to the virus.
No new deaths attributed to the virus were recorded in Venango, Forest or Jefferson counties in the past week.
Jefferson County saw its caseload grow from 8,974 to 8,983, as deaths remained at 228.
In Venango County, the number of COVID-19 cases increased from 11,227 to 11,230, while deaths held steady at 236.
And in Forest County, which has lost 35 residents during the pandemic, reported two new cases over the last week, raising totals from 2,237 to 2,239.
Local hospitals have also experienced low COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks.
Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that for the second week in a row, it was not treating any COVID-19 patients. However, one virus-related death was reported on March 27.
At Butler Memorial Hospital, five patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday, with none in intensive care. Two deaths were reported at the hospital on March 23.
Across the state, 3,283 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, raising the state’s pandemic totals to 2,304,431. The number of probable cases also rose to 475,238 — 658 more probable cases in the last seven days.
An additional 147 state residents died from COVID-19 in the past week, raising the state’s pandemic total to 44,238 as of Tuesday.