CLARION – New Hope Church in Clarion will present an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children up to 12 years old (divided into age groups).
Games and prizes for the children will also be a part of this event.
Free hot dogs, chips, cupcakes and drinks are available to everyone.
In case of rain, all activities will be held inside the building.
For more information, call Bess Croyle at (724) 659-6050.