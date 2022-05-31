DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare recently welcomed board-certified family medicine physician Max Pavlock, DO, to its medical staff.
Dr. Pavlock joins the team at Penn Highlands Family Medicine. He will see patients at the Clarion Community Medical Building, located at 265 Holiday Inn Road, Route 68, in Clarion, and serve as the medical director of New Bethlehem Rural Health Center, located at 1323 Brookville Street in Fairmount City.
With more than a decade treating individuals and families, Pavlock has gained vast experience as a family medicine specialist. He is committed to taking the time to develop a relationship with his patients so that he can provide the best care for their needs.
Common treatments and procedures include aches and pains, allergies, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, major illnesses, minor illnesses and rashes.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Pavlock practiced at the Erie County Health Department in Sandusky, Ohio; Bellevue Community Hospital in Bellevue, Ohio; State Correctional Institute — Forest in Marienville; Kane Community Hospital in Erie; and Covington Family Care in Andalusia, Ala.
Pavlock graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. He completed a residency in family medicine at Clarion Osteopathic Hospital in Clarion. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American Osteopathic Academy of Addiction Medicine, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association and Ohio Osteopathic Association.
For more information, contact the Clarion office at (814) 297-8848, the New Bethlehem Rural Health Center at (814) 275-3320, or visit www.phhealthcare.org/familymedicine.