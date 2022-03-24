RIMERSBURG – A lot of improvement work will be coming to Union School District’s buildings in the next few months, including a revamped playground project at Sligo Elementary School.
Reports from last Thursday’s meeting of the Union School Board included some information about the Sligo playground project, along with other major improvements coming to both the Union High School and Sligo properties.
While the items were not discussed by the board at the regular meeting on March 17, Union superintendent said afterward that the district will replace the playground equipment at the elementary school this summer with funding received through the Ralph M. and Ella M. Eccles Foundation.
“We were approved for a $35,000 grant to cover the cost of the new equipment,” Kimmel said. “It includes several swings, slides, play stations, a rock wall, an adaptive swing for children with disabilities, and a fan swing for adults to use while their children play.”
He said the overall project will also include replacement of the protective mulch around the equipment in order to provide a soft surface for play.
Although an exact timeline for installation is not yet known, Kimmel said the work will be one of Union’s summer projects.
The big summer projects will center around the district’s approval late last year of a $6.2 million guaranteed energy savings contract with the McClure Company, that includes a long list of upgrades at the Sligo and Rimersburg schools.
Kimmel said this week that the work will actually kick off a little earlier than first expected, with some aspects getting underway before the school year ends.
“At the high school, McClure Company is planning to start early on the lighting project and building envelope,” Kimmel said. “They are planning to work in the evenings after school has dismissed to complete the work. This will move the project ahead so that we are not rushing over the summer to complete the work.”
Kimmel said everything else included in the contract with McClure is on track, with the exception of the new generator at Sligo Elementary.
“This is on backorder and will not be installed until after the school year has started,” he said. “McClure Company will have the cement pad and electrical wiring completed so that we just need to place the new generator and quickly connect it once it is available. This does not look to present any big issues related to school operation. All other aspects of the project look to be on schedule to start in late May or early June.”
Part of the McClure project will focus on upgrades to the hot water system at the high school; however, not everything has cooperated as planned.
“At the high school we have had a leaking domestic hot water storage tank,” Kimmel said, noting that while the tank has leaked for several months, the school was able to continue operating while awaiting the renovation project this summer which includes a new domestic hot water system.
That plan changed during a recent inspection by the district’s insurance carrier, with the leaky tank not passing muster.
“Due to its status, the Department of Labor and Industry has mandated that we remedy the leaking tank within 30 days from the inspection,” Kimmel explained. “Therefore, we had McClure Company install a temporary storage tank to meet the boiler guidelines and to remain operational through the end of the year. We are hopeful that our insurance will cover the bulk of the cost of the emergency repair as advised by the boiler inspector.”
2022-2023 School
Calendar Approved
At their meeting last week, school board members unanimously approved the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
The first day of school for students was set for Aug. 24, with three teacher inservice days scheduled for Aug. 17, 18 and 23.
The school year will end on Friday, May 25.
Students will be off school on the following full days: Sept. 2 (Act 80 Day), Sept. 5 (Labor Day), Sept. 30 (Autumn Leaf Festival), Nov. 24-25 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 28 (Buck Day), Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 (Winter Break), Jan. 16 (Act 80 Day), Feb. 17, Feb. 20 (Act 80 Day for senior presentations), March 17-20 (Spring Break) and April 7-10.
Half-days are scheduled for: Nov. 11 (Act 80 Day), Dec. 23 (early dismissal) and April 28 (Act 80 Day).
Snow makeup days were set for March 21 and April 6.
Other Business
• The board agreed to continue cyber school services with the Titusville Area School District. The contract for next year comes with a cost of $3,360 per student.
• Board members approved the 2022-2023 Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 budget in the amount of $1,446,644, with Union’s projected state of $4,535.
• The retirement of educational aide Darla Lipps was approved, effective May 26.
• Lisa Hummel was hired as band director for 2022-2022 at a salary of $5,190, with Robert Heichel as first assistant at $2,146 and John Zanot as second assistant at $1,290.
• Rick Hawk was hired for a three-year term as the district’s local auditor. His fee for the annual financial audit will be $15,000 in 2022, $15,200 in 2023 and $15,400 in 2024. Fees for the tax collector compliance report were set at $1,800 in 2022, $1,900 in 2023 and $2,000 in 2024.
• The board approved a three-year cooperative agreement with A-C Valley School District for the high school baseball program.
• The following sports contracts were approved: Cathy Walzak, softball manager, $2,100; John Stevens, first assistant softball coach, $1,400; Kevin Wetzel, second assistant softball coach, $850; Vaughn Norbert, baseball manager, $2,100; Anthony McGarvy, first assistant baseball coach, $1,400; Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,305; Ange Salvo, assistant athletic director, $2,620; Brad Dittman, head varsity football coach, $3,080; Dan Reed, assistant varsity football coach, $2,280; William Wiant, head junior high football coach, $1,570; Ryan Wilson, assistant junior high football coach, $1,100; Candie Johnston, cross country co-coach, $1,340; Amy Wilson, cross country co-coach, $1,220; Shanna Tharan, head track coach, $2,500; Candice Johnston, first assistant boys track coach, $1,800; Alexis Twentier, first assistant girls track coach, $1,800; Megan Bashline, head junior high track coach, $700; Kolby Montgomery, golf coach, $1,100; Amanda Coradi, head junior high volleyball coach, $700; Courtney Gross, assistant junior high volleyball coach, $500.