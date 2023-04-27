Hunters who harvest deer in Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) areas in future hunting seasons will have more choices, in more places, for where they can take their deer for processing or taxidermy.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently gave final approval to a measure that updates requirements for deer hunters in the state’s CWD Disease Management Areas (DMAs) or Established Area (EA), and those who hunt deer or other cervids out of state.
Presently, hunters may not remove any high-risk cervid parts – the head and backbone among them – from any DMA or EA. When harvesting deer within these areas, a hunter must either take the deer to an approved processor or taxidermist associated with that DMA or EA, or remove the high-risk parts before transporting the meat, antlers and other low-risk parts elsewhere. Out-of-state hunters are prohibited from bringing any high-risk cervid parts back into Pennsylvania.
These protections serve to help limit the human-assisted spread of CWD within the Commonwealth.
The measure commissioners adopted enhances those protections while eliminating unnecessary complexity and giving hunters more choices.
The Game Commission will begin development of a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists. Any hunter who harvests a deer out-of-state or within a DMA or EA will be able to take it directly to a cooperating processor or taxidermist anywhere in the state.
That will give hunters better access to cooperating processors and taxidermists, which are approved based on their compliance with proper high-risk part disposal. It also adds convenience for hunters.
Under previous regulations, a hunter harvesting a deer within a DMA or EA, for example, was limited to using a processor or taxidermist within or near that area. For a hunter living somewhere else, that likely meant making a return trip to pick up their meat or mount. Now they will be able to drop off their deer somewhere closer to home.
In addition to creating a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists, and authorizing any processor or taxidermist on the list to accept high-risk deer parts from out of state, the measure adopted by the board prohibits placing on the landscape any high-risk cervid parts from deer killed outside of Pennsylvania or within a DMA or EA.