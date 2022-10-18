NEW BETHLEHEM – The new Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park has garnered excellent review since it was dedicated at the end of August.
But one common suggestion has been offered more times than the park’s American Legion organizers can count.
“The park is great, but what about that brown building off to the side of it?”
That’s the phrase that Ray Ishman said he and others have heard numerous times with regard to the rundown structure on the lot next to the new park along Arch Street in New Bethlehem.
“We had been looking at that property and trying to figure out how to raise the money to purchase it,” Ishman said, noting that the building, along with the white house along Wood Street, and the playground utilized by Head Start were all for sale by the same owner.
Now, thanks to a donation from an anonymous source, Ishman said the properties belong to the local American Legion Post. The deeds were recently transferred.
Ishman said that while the local legionnaires could have probably raised the money to purchase the properties over time, or taken out a loan to buy the lots, the donation was very welcome.
Plans are to raze the brown building as soon as possible, Ishman said.
“We’re in the process of talking with some people about tearing the building down,” he said, noting that the timing will depend on the availability of the workers and the costs involved.
For now, he said the veterans group is completing the paperwork necessary to remove the lots from the tax rolls.
As for the white house, Ishman said plans are still undetermined. While it’s possible it could also be torn down, he said they are determining the condition of the building in order to see if it would be feasible to use it as a new Legion Home, which the group currently doesn’t have. It could be used for the group’s meetings and more.
Ishman also said the veterans are working with the local Head Start to determine the status of the playground area.
With new projects on the horizon, Ishman said the veterans involved with the park have been grateful for the support for the park effort.
“We would very much like to thank the community for its support on the Veterans Park,” he said, noting that bricks to honor and remember local veterans are still being sold to be placed around the park area.