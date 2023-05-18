MARIENVILLE — The Pennsylvania State police are reminding people to always take a moment before clicking unlinks sent via email or SMS. Police warn people not to install apps on mobile devices unless 100 percent sure the apps are legitimate by checking the reviews on the platform where they were found.
Police said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cautioned people about a new scam involving transactions through a crypto ATM.
Perpetrators pretend to be a representative from a government agency or law enforcement, or prize promoters. They trap the public via text, email or social media messages, asking to pay money for a lottery or prize, or even claiming a romantic interest.
The impersonator then persuades victims to withdraw money from their bank or investment account. They stay on-call to direct the victim to a nearby crypto ATM to deposit flat money, to buy Bitcoin mostly. Once done, the fraudsters send a QR code with their crypto address embedded in it.
Police said if you are dealing with someone who is demanding you adopt Bitcoin in some fashion, disengage and call your local law enforcement.
If you suspect you’ve been the target of a crypto scam, file a report with the FTC (http://reportfraud.ftc.gov/). When you share information about Bitcoin scams, it can help the FTC investigate fraud methods and keep Americans aware of new scams.