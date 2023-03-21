NEW BETHLEHEM – An electronic sign at a business in New Bethlehem sparked a lengthy zoning hearing last week during which the owners of Zack’s Restaurant and related businesses pleaded their case for being allowed to keep the costly investment.
A two-and-a-half-hour hearing, complete with attorneys, a court stenographer, witnesses and a gallery full of spectators, was held March 15 at the meeting room inside the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street.
At issue was the electronic video sign that was installed last summer, just down the street at the Blose Brothers Business Complex, at the corner of Wood and Arch streets, just north of the Redbank Valley Trail.
The Blose Brothers, represented at the hearing by restaurant owner Zack Blose and his brother, Austin Blose, were cited last August by New Bethlehem zoning officer Dee Bell, who testified last week that the video sign violated several borough rules, first and foremost a provision barring any signs from “flashing or blinking” anywhere within the borough.
He also said that since the business is located in the R2 residential section of town, zoning rules prohibited a sign as large as the one installed by the Bloses. He also said that while the sign did advertise the businesses housed on the premises, it also advertised other businesses not located at the site, which is also a violation of zoning regulations.
Bell said that upon a complaint about the sign made to the borough, he investigated the sign on Aug. 9, 2022.
“I determined it was in violation of the ordinances,” he said, noting that he confirmed that belief with attorney Scott Allen, who was then the borough zoning board’s solicitor. A few days later, Bell said he returned to the business with the notice of violation, asking them to turn off the sign.
Bell testified that if the borough allowed one electronic sign, the town risked seeing many more pop up at other businesses, “...and we’d be like Vegas.”
The longtime zoning officer also said this case has been one of the most difficult he has seen since he started in 1996, noting that he’s known the Blose family for many years and even likes to eat at their restaurant.
“Zack’s is a great asset,” he said, adding that he had to set those personal issues aside and follow the borough’s zoning book.
With the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board comprised of Georgie Carlson and Adrion Orange (third member Lucky Kline was absent), the group’s current solicitor John Marshall oversaw the hearing.
The Blose Brothers were represented by attorney William Hager, who questioned Bell on the complaint the borough received about the sign, and Bell’s enforcement of this and other zoning infractions in town.
While Bell said he did not know who made the complaint, he would have seen the sign on his own and would have pursued it regardless.
Hager also questioned Bell on the zoning definition of “undue distraction,” which is the reason for not allowing blinking or flashing signs.
“That’s a judgement call,” Hager said, noting that while some may see it as a distraction, others would not.
At the hearing, it was also mentioned that the Blose Brothers attended a meeting of New Bethlehem Borough Council earlier in 2022, where the possibility of an electronic sign was brought up. Bell said that they were told that they would need to request a variance if they wanted to pursue that kind of sign.
Hager also pointed out that the borough’s zoning regulations date to 1970, and that while the Blose building is in a residential zone now, it has always been used as a commercial structure.
Questioned by Marshall, Bell said that because the sign changes video images, it violated zoning rules.
“I consider that blinking and flashing because it goes from one picture to another,” he said. Bell also noted that signs may only advertise what is on the premises where the sign is located; however, the Blose sign has images related to other businesses and community events.
Marshall also questioned whether Bell felt that if the sign were turned off at night, if it would pose a danger to motorists during the daytime.
“The brightness wouldn’t be an issue in the daytime,” he said.
Bell said that while he was not aware of any accidents at that location, because of the adjacent Redbank Valley Trail, the possibility exists for drivers to hit a pedestrian while looking at the sign.
Hager asked Bell if he would object to the Blose Brothers’ request for a variance. Bell said he would not if the sign was shut off at night.
Hager also pointed out that the S&T Bank sign along Broad Street in New Bethlehem could be seen as flashing sign because it changes between the time and temperature.
In their defense, Zack and Austin Blose presented a detailed packet of information, and a Power Point presentation related to their business, the history of the property, and photos of signs from around the borough.
Zack Blose contended that the property should never have been placed in the R2 residential zone, as its history dates back to the 1860s as a hotel, with the current building being erected in the 1920s. It has housed numerous businesses continuously through the years since then.
He also argued that the borough’s zoning regulations are littered with “ambiguities” and that the 50-plus year old rules need to be updated for modern times.
“We consider our sign to be static,” he said, noting that it holds a static image for 10 seconds before scrolling to another image.
Austin Blose said that they were asking the zoning board for a variance, a special exception or a non-conforming use ruling so that the sign could remain.
“We are willing to negotiate,” he said. “We are fine with turning it off after business is closed, or dimming it. But we’re not willing to just turn it off.”
Noting that the Wood Street business area is “flourishing,” Austin Blose said that a lot has changed since the zoning rules were drafted in 1970.
“Our goal is to get those travelers to stop,” he said of the busy Route 66/28 corridor through town. “The tourism model can function in a small town like this.”
The brothers presented a chart which showed that their restaurant revenues went up after the sign was installed. They noted that the sign cost $16,000, and was a “pretty big investment” for the business.
Carlson asked the Blose Brothers why they waited until now to request a variance, and not before they spent the money to buy and install the sign.
“We thought they didn’t apply to us” because they felt the building was not in a residential district, Austin Blose said of the copy of the ordinance that they were given by the borough.
Bell said he told the Blose family to be sure to run everything through the zoning board first, but that they did not.
“Sometimes you have to question a thing if you want change,” Austin Blose replied.
While the zoning board is separate from the borough’s council, members Lisa Kerle, Don Heeter and Blane Gold sat in on the hearing. Only Gold spoke.
“What was the thought process of saying, ‘We’re not going to get a permit, we’re just going to do it?’” Gold asked. “Does it set a dangerous precedent when you have an ordinance,” but say you’ll violate it anyway?
Austin Blose said that due to the “vagueness of these ordinances,” they decided that sometimes you just have to do something and figure out the consequences later.
Toward the end of the hearing, Marshall questioned the Blose Brothers, asking if they agreed that their property was in the R2 residential zone, to which Austin Blose said “No.” He did then agree that according to the borough’s zoning map, it is classified as R2.
He also testified that he felt the sign limited its advertising to only the business conducted on the premises.
Marshall questioned the Bloses’ request for a “hardship” ruling from the zoning board.
“How do we get around that to grant you a variance?” he said, noting that the business created its own hardship in this matter.
In closing, Hager said that the Blose property is “clearly” a commercial building, and that it should be grandfathered in as such. He also contended that the borough could still issue a variance, a conditional use permit or rule under the non-conforming use stipulation to allow for the sign.
He warned, however, that if the zoning board did not grant one of the requests, his clients would likely pursue the matter to higher courts, and that he would look into possible “arbitrary enforcement” of zoning rules.
“I think the board has an uphill battle,” he said.
Zack Blose concluded by saying that there was no “ill intent” in the installation of the sign, and that he was willing to turn down the brightness of the sign and to shut it off after hours.
Members of the audience were given a change to weigh in on the matter during the hearing, with several people including Mitch Blose, Melissa Blose, Clyde Pence, Rusty Price and others speaking in support of the the Blose Brothers.
The zoning board said they wanted time to talk over the matter before issuing a ruling. Marshall said the board has 45 days from the hearing date to present its ruling.
As of press time Wednesday, no ruling had been issued.